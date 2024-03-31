Google Pixel 8a price — why you're worried about Google's new smartphone





One of the best recent developments in the world of smartphones is the careful attention device manufacturers have paid to mid-range models, and there's no better example of this than Google's Pixel A-series smartphones. With the best cheap smartphones like the Pixel 7a, you get an affordable device that offers premium features in key areas.

In the case of the Pixel 7a, we're talking about a phone camera that produces shots comparable to more expensive camera phones. Consider the fact that Google's budget phone is powered by the same chipset as its flagship and offers the same AI-enhanced features as the more expensive Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Given that track record, you can imagine I'm excited about the next entry in the Pixel A series, the Pixel 8a, which is scheduled to be unveiled at Google I/O 2024 in May. As always, we're looking forward to some of the best cameras and upgrades to Tensor G3 found in the new Pixel 8 flagships. On paper, it sounds like another smartphone with the right mix of features and price for people who balk at the thought of a $1,000 smartphone.

At least, that's what I usually think as we gear up for the release of the Pixel A-series smartphones. But some rumors about the Pixel 8a have started to make me worry that Google is losing the plot about how great these phones are.

Pixel 8a rumors – their claims

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

Before I get into the specific report that made my smartphone's Spider-Man senses tingle, let me put in an important caveat. The smartphone rumors are exactly what they say. It's a rumor, not a fait accompli. No matter how well-sourced a claim is, until the moment a cell phone manufacturer accepts it as fact, it remains a possibility at best. Any concerns I mention below may be about features or developments that will never see the light of day.

That brings us to a report from Android Authority that says the Pixel 8a may be getting more than just a system-on-chip from the Pixel 8. The next budget smartphone could boost the display refresh rate from 90Hz on the Pixel 7a to 120Hz. Additionally, the brightness of the Pixel 8a display can be increased to 1,400 nits.

Refresh rate and brightness specs are both in line with what the Pixel 8 already offers, so why would you want to pay more for Google's flagship product when there are cheaper alternatives that promise the same features? The question arises: That's Google's concern, not yours or mine, so I'll defer to the company about rumors that the Pixel 8a's specs will make the midrange smartphone eat into Pixel 8 sales.

No, my concern with the claims of increased refresh rate and increased brightness is that both features come cheap. The more Google tightens the specs for the Pixel 8a, the more likely the price will rise.

And according to another rumor, that's exactly what will happen with the Pixel 8a, at least in some parts of the world. Winfuture claims to have obtained the pricing for his Pixel 8a in Europe, where he will reportedly sell for 569 euros, 60 euros more than the Pixel 7a price. Now, while a price increase in one part of the world doesn't necessarily translate into a worldwide price increase, the Pixel 7a costs $50 and $50 less than the price charged by Google and the Pixel 6a in both the US and Europe. It's worth remembering that the euro has appreciated. , Each. No wonder we're hearing rumors of a $549 Pixel 8a.

Perfect balance for Pixel 8a

I've previously ranted about the potential price hike for the Pixel 8a, so I don't want this to be an encore. But there's a psychology to certain price points, and $500 is one big price point. People may be willing to pay more than that amount for a phone with the right feature set, but they would be much happier if they paid less.

This rumored price increase would also come at a time when many of the Pixel 8a's competitors cost under $500. The OnePlus 12R retails for $499, despite being powered by the extremely powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and offering incredible battery life. Samsung hasn't set a price for the Galaxy A35, but it's likely to be cheaper than last year's $449 Galaxy A54.

We think this is good news for budget-conscious shoppers. Even if the Pixel 8a's price does go up, there are plenty of lower-priced alternatives that offer unique value. Again, no model has a camera that can match what Google's Pixel A smartphone can offer, and we expect that to continue with the Pixel 8a's camera.

I don't want to warn cell phone manufacturers about adding more and better features to their phones, but if it means pushing the price of the phone higher than ever, I think they should think twice. Maybe you should. The recent Pixel A-series smartphones address feature and price demands very skillfully. We can only hope that the Pixel 8a is similar.

