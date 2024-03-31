Why AWS, Google, and Oracle support Valkey Redis forks





The Linux Foundation announced last week that it will host Valkey, a fork of the Redis in-memory data store. Valkey is backed by AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle, Ericsson, and Snap.

AWS and Google Cloud rarely collaborate on open source forks. However, when Redis Labs switched Redis from the permissive 3-clause BSD license and adopted the more restrictive Server Side Public License (SSPL) on his March 20th, forking was always the most likely outcome. There was one. At the time of the license change, Redis Labs CEO Rowan Trollope said that under the new license, he would require a commercial agreement to provide Redis-as-a-service and would not be able to meet the standard definition of “open source.”

It's worth taking a few steps back and looking at how we got to this point. After all, Redis is one of the most popular data stores and is at the core of many large-scale commercial and open source deployments.

A brief history of Redis

In fact, Redis has experienced several licensing disputes throughout its life. Redis founder Salvatore Sanfilippo launched the project under his BSD license in 2009. He said that one of the reasons was that he wanted to be able to create a commercial fork someday, and that he wanted to someday be able to create a commercial fork of the [license] This allows many branches to compete with different licenses and development ideas,” he said in a recent comment on Hacker News.

After the rapid rise in popularity of Redis, Garantia became the first major Redis service provider. Garantia rebranded it to RedisDB in his 2013, but Sanfilippo and the community objected to this. After some time, Garantia finally changed its name to Redis Labs and in 2021 to Redis.

Sanfilippo joined Redis Labs in 2015, transferred his IP to Redis Labs/Redis, and left the company in 2020. That was just a few years after Redis changed the way it licensed its Redis modules, including client visualization tools. SDK etc. For these modules, Redis first adopted the Apache license, which added a Commons clause that restricts others from selling and hosting these modules. At the time, Redis said that despite this change in modules, “the license for open source Redis has never changed. It is and always will be BSD.” This effort continued until a few weeks ago. I did.

In a statement, Redis' Trollope reiterated what he told me when he first announced these changes, how major cloud vendors are benefiting from open source versions and are free to use Redis and commercial We emphasized whether we could conclude a contract.

“All major cloud service providers benefit commercially from the Redis open source project, so it is not surprising that they would launch a fork within the foundation,” he wrote. “Our licensing changes open the door for CSPs to enter into a fair licensing agreement with Redis Inc. Microsoft has already reached an agreement and is happy to build a similar relationship with AWS and GCP. We remain focused on our role as stewards of the Redis project and our mission to serve our customers by investing in Redis Source's available products, ecosystem, and developer experience. I am. Innovation has been, and will continue to be, the difference between the success of Redis and the success of other solutions. ”

Cloud vendor helps Valkey

But the current reality is that major cloud vendors, with the exception of Microsoft, quickly rallied behind Valkey. This fork started on AWS, where long-time Redis maintainer Madelyn Olson first started the project on her own GitHub account. Olson said that when this news broke, many of her current Redis maintainers immediately decided it was time to take the next step. “When this news broke, everyone was like, 'Well, we're not going to contribute to this new license.' So as soon as I told everyone, they said, 'Hey, I'm not going to contribute to this new license. We’re going to be a part of this because we have it.’ Keep the old groups together,” she said. “Almost everyone was like, 'Yes, we'll be right in.'”

The original Redis private channel included five maintainers. Three of them were Redis, Olson, and Zhao Zhao from Alibaba. A small group of committers also quickly signed on to what is now Valkey. Unsurprisingly, Redis maintainers didn't sign on, but as David Nally, director of open source strategy and marketing at AWS, told me, the Valkey community welcomes them with open arms. Probably.

Olson said he always knew this change was a possibility and within the rights of the BSD license. “More than anything, I feel disappointed. [Redis] I think the community is a little disappointed with the changes, even though they were good stewards before. ”

Nally said, “From an AWS perspective, this is probably not something they wanted to pick from Redis Inc.” But he also acknowledged that Redis is well within its rights to make this change. When asked if AWS had considered purchasing licenses from Redis, he gave a diplomatic answer, saying AWS had “considered a lot of things” and said there was nothing wrong with the team's decision-making. He said there was no.

“It's certainly their prerogative to make such decisions,” he said. “As a result, we have made some different decisions about where to focus our energy and time, but Redis remains an important partner and customer, and we share many customers. And we want them to be successful. But from an open source perspective, we're now invested in making sure Valkey is successful.”

Under the auspices of the Linux Foundation (LF), it's rare that a fork can come together so quickly and garner support from so many companies. This was not possible with previous Redis forks such as KeyDB. But as it turns out, this also involved fortuitous timing. The Redis announcement came in the midst of the European edition of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's KubeCon conference, held in Paris this year. There, Nalley met with Jim Zemlin, LF's executive director.

“For me, KubeCon was ruined because all of a sudden we were having a lot of conversations about how we were going to respond,” he said. “[Zemlin] I volunteered the Linux Foundation as a potential home because I had some concerns.So we went through the process of introducing Madeline. [Olson] And the remaining maintainers joined the Linux Foundation just to see if they thought it would be a compatible move. ”

What's next?

The Valkey team is working on releasing a compatibility release that provides a migration path for current Redis users. The community is also working on improving the shared clustering system, improving multi-threaded performance, and more.

Considering all this, it is unlikely that the functionality of Redis and Valkey will match for long, and Valkey may not be able to remain a drop-in replacement for Redis in the long term. One of the areas Redis is investing in is moving beyond in-memory to also using flash storage, which uses RAM as a large, high-performance cache. That's why Redis recently acquired Speedb. Olson said there are no concrete plans yet for similar functionality for Valkey, but he didn't rule it out.

“I'm very excited right now,” Olson said. “I think in the past, we were a little bit more conservative technologically and trying not to break anything. Whereas now, I think there's a lot of interest in building a lot of new things. I think. We still want to not break things, but there's more interest in updating technology and trying to make everything faster, more performant, more dense memory. . […] I think this is kind of what happens when there's a changing of the guard, as many of the previous maintainers are basically no longer there. ”

