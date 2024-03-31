Miles McNair on LinkedIn: Google Ads ad copy A/B testing has been deprecated. (But there may be others





If you need to start over with Google Ads, here's what you should do to quickly reach an advanced level. 1: Master conversion tracking. Conversion tracking and data are the absolute foundation of Google Ads success. It is also characterized by being very easy to sell. I spend a lot of time mastering the entire range of features in order to have very clear data for my clients and I to work with. Whoever has the highest quality and most relevant data wins. 2: Explain in detail how the auction works. A deep understanding of auctions takes the guesswork out of bidding strategies, data, and the impact of competitor activity. Everything is highly automated these days, but understanding auction dynamics can give you a huge advantage in PPC. 3: Learn the science of offer optimization. Google Ads doesn't allow you to scale broken offers. And a great offer sells itself. That's why I spend a lot of time researching and researching high-performing offers. It's the easiest way to increase conversions without increasing costs. And even if you can't control a client's offer, you should challenge them if their offer sucks. It's also in your best interest. 4: Learn Google's Smart Bidding Algorithm. Everything you need to know about bidding strategies, budgets, and optimization can be found in our Smart Bidding algorithm. Understanding how it works (as much as possible) will give you a huge advantage and make everything easier. 5: Dig deeper into shopping and search. For Ecom, we first studied feed management and then campaign structure. That's 90% of success. For lead generation, it's simpler because there's no shopping involved. 6: Master Performance Max. For pMax, following steps 1-5 will do the trick. All you need to learn is how to create winning assets (creatives). Bonus: Learn how to leverage LinkedIn. As I study Google Ads, I share everything I learn as content on LinkedIn. This builds my personal brand and brings together like-minded people, potential customers, and other opportunities. If you follow these steps, you'll be able to resolve the issue for your client in no time. What would you do if you had to start over with Google Ads? Let us know in the comments! ——— If you like these little tips, please consider subscribing to my weekly newsletter. Learn practical Google Ads tips to help you scale your account. Join over 17,000 of his PPC experts here: https://bit.ly/ppcedge2

