Sen. Warner meets with biotech leaders in Roanoke, Vermont and the New River Valley





BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Sen. Mark Warner is convening technology sector leaders from across Roanoke and the New River Valley to the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s Franklin Institute for Biomedical Research to focus on research, economic development, and We then discussed the research triangle proposed by Billignia.

Biotechnology research, innovation and economic development brought together more than 20 of the region's biotechnology, healthcare, economics and academic leaders. The event highlighted the progress and potential of biotechnology research in the region and the state's research triangle, which includes Virginia Tech and its research institutions, the University of Virginia, and VCU.

Bringing together Senator Warner and this group of stakeholders is a special day for us to share common goals and interests, said the Executive Director of the Institute for Research and Virginia Tech Health Sciences and Technology. said Michael Friedlander, vice president. . I think great things will come out of this conversation when we have someone as knowledgeable, influential, and supportive as Senator Warner interacting with us.

VT Senior Instructor Receives National Award for Contribution in the Classroom

As chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, Warner said the type of research being done at VT with partners at Carilion Clinic and the Children's National Research and Innovation Campus in Washington, D.C., could be compatible with national security. Looking.

Friedlander cited the institute's growth since opening 14 years ago, reaching more than 40 faculty-led research teams this year. The Institute, with more than 500 employees and students, currently has more than $220 million in active external funding, making it one of the nation's largest institutions in per-faculty funding. It is comparable to large, established research centers.

Professor Friedlander also credits the Institute's globally rich talent pool for its success, at least in part due to the welcoming environment provided by the Roanoke community, and our nation's global competitiveness. He said it was consistent with Warner's assessment of the impact on power.

National security is no longer simply about who has the most tanks, guns, ships, plans, or who has the advantage in various technological areas. [such as] Warner said synthetic biology, biomanufacturing, and the next generation of biotechnology. What's happening at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and the School of Medicine is truly cutting edge in many ways. I would like to support the next generation of biotechnology.

