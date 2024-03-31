Guangdong vows to take the lead in contributing to China's economic growth: SCIO meeting





GUANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GDToday reports: Guangdong Province, a powerhouse and key country in China's foreign trade, will play a leading role to further contribute to China's stable growth At a press conference in Beijing on March 29, he vowed to continue his efforts to achieve the goals of the national economy.

Guangdong Governor Wang Weizhong said at a press conference held by China's State Council Information Office (SCIO) that Guangdong is committed to promoting high-quality development and leading China's modernization. Ta.

Guangdong Province is a province with a large economy, large population, and active foreign trade. GDP in 2023 will reach 13.57 trillion yuan, accounting for one-tenth of the nation's total and ranking first for 35 consecutive years. The state's economic growth target is 5% in 2024.

According to Wang, Guangdong has prioritized achieving its 2024 economic growth target and plans to implement further policies to increase investment, stimulate consumption, stabilize foreign trade and create jobs.

The construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA) is one of the priorities of the Guangdong provincial government. Mr. Wang said the ministry will continue to work with Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Regions to build the GBA into a world-class Bay Area.

Mr. Wang said that Guangdong Province will continue to combine scientific and technological innovation with industrial development, integrate the existing eight industrial clusters with a production value of over 1 trillion yuan, and develop integrated circuits, new energy storage, new energy vehicles, and low-altitude flight. He emphasized that it will accelerate. He will develop the economy, artificial intelligence, and form a new 500 billion yuan level and trillion yuan level industrial cluster.

Wang added that Guangdong will accelerate the construction of the entire process innovation chain and build an industrial technology innovation center with global influence.

Promoting rural revitalization is also on Guangdong province's to-do list this year. Wang said the ministry will promote the orderly relocation of domestic and foreign industries, especially the Pearl River Delta to eastern, western and northern Guangdong provinces.

Mr. Wang and other senior officials of the Guangdong provincial government emphasized the economic mission of Guangdong province, the establishment of new high-quality production capacity, the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the coordinated development of urban and rural areas, and the support of foreign and other domestic and foreign residents. answered questions from the media. investment, ecological construction, bio-manufacturing, high-end manufacturing and other fields.

