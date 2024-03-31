Nvidia and Amazon's AI supplier Foxconn invest in Mexico





Photo: Jose Luis Gonzalez (Reuters)

When most people hear the name Foxconn, they immediately think of iPhone manufacturing. Indeed, this Taiwanese company is a leading manufacturer of his Apple smartphones and other products. But at the same time, companies like Nvidia and Amazon also make in-demand AI-related hardware. And US Big Tech companies want that hardware to come from Mexico, not China, thank you very much.

Foxconn listened to those calls and made a major AI investment in Mexico. The world's largest contract electronics manufacturer has poured $690 million into the country over the past four years, according to the Wall Street Journal. Just this February, Foxconn acquired a piece of land in the western state of Jalisco for $27 million to facilitate a major expansion of AI server production, people familiar with the plan told the Journal.

Is Bitcoin a good speculative investment?

Why Mexico?

In the race to develop the latest and greatest AI technology, U.S. giants Nvidia, Amazon, Google and Microsoft are using Foxconns' facilities in Mexico to meet their AI server needs, according to a report. This is part of a larger trend called friendshoring or nearshoring. This is a geopolitical buzzword that describes the practice of operating supply chains only through countries that are close political partners.

In this particular case, Big Tech companies are trying to make their supply chains less dependent on China, which increases the political threat to the United States. This change is also a result of the 2020 free trade agreement signed between the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This has led manufacturers to invest in those countries instead of China.

Mexico has emerged as a lucrative investment destination for such businesses, which are already disrupting global trade. U.S. imports from Mexico exceeded imports from China for the first time in 20 years, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released last month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/foxconn-ai-nvidia-amazon-google-microsoft-mexico-1851377598 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos