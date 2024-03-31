$139 ANC Pro Earphones, 30% Off Sale





Apple may claim the wireless earphone throne with its best-selling AirPods, but Google isn't far behind these days with its popular Google Pixel Buds. First announced in 2017, Google's wireless earbuds are now in their fourth generation, offering a more affordable alternative to his competitive AirPods.

Case in point: Google Pixel Buds Bro Wireless Earbuds are currently available on Amazon for just $139. That's a 30% discount and the lowest price we've seen all year for buds from these brands.

Pixel Buds Pro come in a variety of colors, including charcoal black, bright blue, greyish “fog” and AirPods-style off-white. In our opinion, they're more comfortable than AirPods. This is thanks to Google Buds' “one-piece” design, which “wraps” around your ear and creates a tight seal instead of hanging out of your ear. Comes with three different sizes of ear tips to find the perfect fit.

When it comes to audio, Pixel Buds deliver surprisingly detailed sound from their built-in 12mm dynamic drivers. Pairing via Bluetooth is very easy and the earbuds are perfect for listening to music and making calls. Google's Adaptive Sound technology automatically adjusts the volume as you move between quiet and noisy environments, so your music stays consistent and doesn't stutter. These are also noise canceling earbuds with built-in active noise canceling (ANC) technology.

With up to 11 hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 31 hours with the included charging case, they have longer battery life than AirPods. Google Buds are water and sweat resistant, making them perfect for working out and running.

You can currently buy new AirPods online for around $200, but Google Pixel Buds are on sale here for just $139. We love using these for work and testing, but they're also great for travel, as they have enough juice to get you through long commutes and long-haul flights.

But don't just take our word for it. Google Pixel Buds Pro are one of the highest rated Google earbuds online, with over 10 reviews. 70% of shoppers give a perfect 5-star review. Please see here for the detail.

