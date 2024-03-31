Best Apps of All Time Final Round: Google Maps vs. Flashlight





Welcome to the final round of Gizmodo's March Madness Bracket Challenge to determine the best app of all time! After a month of multi-billion dollar apps with billions of users survived, Flashlight was the final winner in yesterday's tournament. was defeated. Today's winner will officially be wearing the crown, but it's all down to his two apps that will help him navigate the unknown.

You can read all about the selection criteria for this historic competition here. Check out the full list of contestants embedded below. And as always, if you think we've missed your favorite app, give us a shout in the comments. Well, let me introduce today's challenger.

No Google AI Search, so no need to learn about the benefits of slavery

Here's what the first round had to say about Google Maps.

Launched in 2005, Google Maps is one of the oldest contenders in the competition, but it shows no signs of slowing down as it ages. It's hard to argue with a mobile app that can be said to have made the world a better place. The days of printing MapQuest directions are officially over with the arrival of this bad boy. And even Apple hasn't been able to catch up.

Here's what I wrote about Flashlight last time:

For many people, a flashlight app isn't an app at all. It's a utility built into most modern smartphones. However, this was not always the case. In 2010, a full two years after the launch of the App Store, Apple finally allowed apps to use the iPhone 4's camera flash as a continuous flashlight. So many developers jumped on the impending gold rush.

By 2013, there were over 1,000 flashlight apps in the App Store, but the good times came to an end when Apple added native flashlight functionality. Companies that were still profitable in the crowded field went out of business, and a number of physical flashlight manufacturers probably felt the pain as well.

There's one thing a flashlight app can do, and it's useful. That's something that countless apps can't claim.

So what is it, dear reader? Should Google Maps rest in its glory, or is the humble flashlight the best app ever?

Here are the candidates. Choose your fighter. Graphic: Vicky Leta

