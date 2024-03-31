This popular Google app will stop working within 3 days How to migrate your data





Google Podcasts service ends on April 2nd in the US

SOPA Image/LightRocket (via Getty Images)

Google's podcast app has been downloaded more than 500 million times, but only 4% of U.S. podcast listeners use the platform. Google says the service will end for U.S. users on April 2nd, potentially requiring millions of people to migrate their podcast subscription data. Unfortunately, this process can be confusing and can expose users to scammers and credential thieves. Therefore, it's important to know how to safely migrate your podcast subscription data to another service.

Updates for 03/31 are as follows. This article was originally published on his March 30th.

Perhaps surprisingly, Google's Podcasts app, which boasted 500 million downloads, has come to an end. It's not for everyone yet, but as far as US users are concerned, the service will end on his April 2nd. Other users can still use the app to listen to podcasts, but users based in the US will see an in-app reminder. Notifies you that time is running out to both listen and migrate subscription data.

Google Podcasts app will be shutting down on April 2nd

Google/Davie Winder

The end-of-service announcement was first announced by the YouTube team in a statement dated September 26, 2023. It argued that the level of investment in podcasts on the YouTube Music platform is increasing and will make podcasts a better destination overall. Fans and podcasters alike can take advantage of his exclusive YouTube features such as Community, Discovery, and Audio/Visual Toggle.

Google has published a help guide to make moving your subscription data from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music as easy as possible. Users of the app in the US should have received an in-app notification urging them to read and act on the guidance by July.

You can find more information on the Google Podcasts migration help page, but here are the basic steps to migrate to YouTube Music.

Select the Export Subscriptions option that appears at the top of the Google Podcasts app screen. Select “Export to YouTube Music.” In the YouTube Music app, select Transfer to continue.

Google warns users that not all podcasts are available on YouTube Music, but they can be saved by using the RSS feed link for the show in question.

Migrating subscription data to platforms other than YouTube Music is a little more complicated and requires users to download an Outline Processor markup language file or use the Google Takeout feature. The exact steps are provided in the help documentation itself.

Need to close and migrate apps increases cybersecurity risks

The fact that Google is shutting down yet another service used by millions of people is not good news for Google Podcasts users from a security standpoint. Bad actors, whether they're scammers or hackers stealing your credentials, thrive in moments like these. Cybercriminals take advantage of the chaos when, despite Google and YouTube's best efforts, apps stop working and services are shut down when users are desperate to save their data.

First, there is a risk that a fake Google Podcasts app will be available outside of Google Play. Links to these will be distributed via email, messages, and forum postings. The only reason to create a fake app is to perform malicious acts. The most common is adding users to botnets used for criminal activities or stealing users' credentials (in this case, their valuable Google accounts) for illicit profits.

Second, there is a risk that criminals will try to migrate podcast subscription data at the last minute, even though users have until July to do so. This could mean that users searching for information are directed to malicious sites. We may also see an increase in phishing emails targeting Google Podcasts users with links that appear to be for help or support.

Google Podcasts app users, take note.

Update 03/31: The Google Podcasts app closure only affects users in the US for now, but users in the rest of the world may be affected by the end of the year. And this could be bad news for users based in the EU, as the Digital Markets Act could make it even harder to get through security situations when avoiding malicious apps. there is. DMA means that both Google and Apple must allow sideloaded apps from sources other than official app stores, which have been declared a security risk by many experts.

A spokesperson for Approove, a mobile application and API security expert, said DMA would reduce the effectiveness of security mechanisms provided by Google and Apple, arguing that they would be more difficult to thwart.

Theft and reverse engineering of app intellectual property. Create an illegal copy of the App, duplicate, modify, or copy the App. The environment in which the app runs can be hacked, rooted, instrumented, or manipulated to interfere with the app's operation at runtime.

Approoves CEO Ted Miracco said the partnership with PreEmptive paves the way for enhanced security solutions that thrive beyond the traditional boundaries of the Google and Apple ecosystems, creating a more open and competitive environment. It says it is in line with the EU's vision for an empowered app environment. As outlined in the Digital Markets Act.

Google says that when it comes to third-party apps and app stores, the DMA requires a gatekeeper operating system to allow users to access them. Google points out that it's already available for Android users to do. Google says Android users are free to download third-party apps and app stores onto their devices at any time, and can also have third-party apps and app stores pre-installed on their Android devices through agreements with Android manufacturers.

TechCrunch reports that developers using the external offer program also get parental controls, security scans, fraud protection, and continuous app updates.

