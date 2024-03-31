PSA: Google Pixel 8 is still available at an incredibly low price





This week had perhaps the best Google Pixel 8 sale we've ever seen on both the standard Pixel 8 and the more premium Pixel 8 Pro.

For example, on Amazon, you can get the 8 for as low as $499 (was $699) and the Pro for just $749 ($999). These are both record low prices at retail and are great options if you want to bag an unlocked device without a regular carrier plan.

Even cheaper is Mint Mobile's massive price drop of up to $300 this week, which lets you buy the standard Pixel 8 for just $399 and the Pixel 8 Pro for $720 with a six-month plan. Although you must purchase a plan to qualify for this special promotion, Mint is also offering 6 months of free service to sweeten the deal for new customers.

Finally, for those willing to stick with a major carrier, we highly recommend Verizon's current deal, which gives you a free new line with a standard Pixel 8 and an unlimited data plan. The carrier is now also launching a 65-inch 4K TV worth $600 along with the device. This is one of the best freebies you can find on carrier sites. However, you will have to pay for an expensive unlimited plan. .

Read more about these Google Pixel 8 deals just below, or head over to our main phone deals page to see more device options.

This week's best Google Pixel 8 deals

