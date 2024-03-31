Small smartphones are outdated, but the Pixel 9 looks to fill the gap





It feels like a broken record at this point, but with new Pixel 9 leaks coming out this week, there are still plenty of people forgetting that small smartphones are dead and asking Google for a Mini device. .

This issue of 9to5Google Weekender is part of 9to5Google's relaunched newsletter, highlighting the biggest stories at Google with commentary and other trivia. Sign up here to get emails delivered to your inbox faster.

Over the past decade, smartphones have become much larger. The average cell phone was once small by modern standards, but now, thanks to foldability, many of us essentially carry a tablet with us, in some cases literally. However, as mobile phone screen sizes settled into the 6-7 inch range, the demand for smaller smartphones continued to grow.

And once again, it's clear that small cell phones are essentially dead.

A recent reminder of this is the Asus Zenfone 11, which added Ultra to its name, supersized the package, and ditched the last flagship-tier Android phone with a screen size less than 6 inches. This was not surprising because, realistically, it is never possible for a small cell phone to survive in today's market. The Pixel Fold also had a very small outer display that was easy to use, but Google is moving away from that display with the sequel.

People have spoken and overwhelmingly prefer larger phones. Heck, like I said in 2022, if Apple can't make the Mini work, Android manufacturers aren't going to make it work.

With a new leak of the Pixel 9 series revealing that Google will have three devices to choose from, there are still some people who want a Mini in Google's lineup. I don't think that will happen. Not only does that market not exist, but for most people looking for a small smartphone, the Pixel 9 series is already pretty close to what they're looking for.

Both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are expected to sit below the 6-inch display, and both devices appear to measure 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5 mm. It's slightly larger than his Pixel 8, which our own Abner Lee praised as the small phone of my dreams in a review last year.

In fact, I think this should be smaller for a modern phone. Most people will be excited to get a flagship-level experience on a device of that size. Because it does a good job of splitting the difference between really small devices like the iPhone 13 Mini, for example, and other devices. It is large enough by modern standards.

That means the Pixel Mini you're dreaming of will (probably) never become a reality. So let's be happy that it looks like we're getting a fully-featured little Pro.

Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro XL Pixel 9 Pro XL Pixel 9 Pro XL This week's top stories

Circle to Search achieves first major expansion

Google launched its first major expansion of Circle to Search this week. Previously only available on Galaxy S24, Pixel 8, and Pixel 7, this feature is now rolling out to the following devices:

Pixel 6/Pro Pixel 6a Galaxy S23/+/Ultra Galaxy S23 FE Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Flip 5 Galaxy Tab S9/+/Ultra

Google also confirmed that Circle to Search is coming to Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet soon. Circle to Search also adds inline translation. Samsung further stated that Circle to Search is more popular than any of the company's Galaxy AI features.

Samsung One UI 6.1 is here

The expansion of Circle to Search on Samsung devices is also thanks to the One UI 6.1 software update that is currently rolling out to some 2023 Galaxy devices. This update, which should be fairly widely available by the time you read this article, brings some AI features and other tweaks to Android 14.

See more of the rest of 9to5's top stories

9to5Mac: Apple teases AI-focused Absolutely Incredible WWDC

9to5Toys: These leaked images could be the first look at an unconfirmed new all-white digital Xbox Series X

Electrek: Polestar 4 electric SUV unveiled in US as Tesla Model Y rival

ConnectTheWatts: Study finds people with obesity genes need to exercise more to get the same results

FTC: We use automated affiliate links that generate income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2024/03/31/small-phones-google-pixel-9-leaks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos