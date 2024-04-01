Despite rising global technological nationalism, China's science and technology continue to advance





BEIJING, March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — China's science and technology has made rapid progress and significant achievements over the past decades. China's science and technology efforts support the high-quality development of the domestic economy, lead the continuous upgrading of industry, and make important contributions to global technological progress. In the future, the prospects for China's scientific and technological development are expected to be even brighter than in the past decades, and the progress of global scientific and technological development will include more “Chinese elements”. right.

Both the World Intellectual Property Organization's Global Innovation Index and the China Academy of Development Science and Technology's National Innovation Index report show that China's innovation capabilities have improved rapidly in recent years. China's ranking in the World Innovation Index rose from 34th place in 2012 to 12th place in 2023. In the National Innovation Index report, China's ranking rose from his 20th place in 2012 to his 10th place in 2023.

The influence of Chinese scientific research continues to grow. In 2022, China published 360,000 high-level international journal articles, with a total of 649,600 citations, ranking first in the world. China's intellectual property rights achievements are steadily increasing. In 2023, the number of invention patents granted in China reached 921,000, with a total of 4.99 million valid invention patents.

China continues to produce important technological innovations. New applications in the aerospace field are being realized. China has successfully completed a mission to bring back samples from the moon. Domestic large passenger plane C919 successfully made its first commercial flight. The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) has officially become part of the International Convention on Civil Aviation (ICAO) standards and is globally recognized as a satellite navigation system for civil aviation.

The construction of China's science and technology innovation center is being comprehensively coordinated and promoted. According to the list of the world's top 100 science and technology clusters released by the World Intellectual Property Organization, by 2023, China will have 24 science and technology clusters ranked in the world's top 100, an increase of three from the previous year. It is the country with the most technology clusters. Beijing, Shanghai, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area stand out as three major international science and technology innovation centers, and their scientific capabilities rank among the top internationally.

In recent years, China has actively implemented an innovation-driven development strategy, and science and technology innovation has become a new driving force for economic transformation and upgrading, increasing economic vitality.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, in 2023, the added value of China's high-tech manufacturing industry increased by 2.7%, accounting for 15.7% of the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size and investments in high-tech industries. This was an increase of 10.3% compared to the previous year.

China has focused on promoting industrial digital transformation and developing digital industries, and has vigorously promoted the development of the digital economy. In 2022, the scale of China's digital economy will reach 50.2 trillion yuan ($6.95 trillion), with a nominal year-on-year growth rate of 10.3%.

China actively participates in global climate governance, is committed to green and low-carbon international cooperation, and views technological innovation as an important force for promoting sustainable development. Currently, China is accelerating the construction of new energy systems, and new energy technologies represented by wind power generation, solar power generation, new energy storage, and new energy vehicles have great potential.

According to data from the National Energy Administration, by the end of 2023, China's installed solar power capacity will be about 610 million kilowatts and wind power capacity will be about 440 million kilowatts. Meanwhile, China's new energy vehicle industry is also rapidly growing, with production of new energy vehicles expected to reach 9.44 million units in 2023, an increase of 30.3% from the previous year.

After decades of continuous efforts, China's science and technology has laid a solid foundation for future achievements. Facing a new technological revolution and industrial transformation, China also has the ability to seize development opportunities and achieve leaps in scientific and technological strength.

Continued large-scale investment in science and technology in our country will produce significant cumulative effects, realizing the development of capabilities and a leap from quantitative to qualitative changes in science, technology and innovation results. Total R&D expenditures for society as a whole increased from 1.3 trillion yuan in 2012 to 3.3 trillion yuan in 2023.

China has become the world's second largest economy, has a complete and harmonious industrial system, and is the only country in the world with all industrial categories listed in the United Nations Industrial Classification. This provides assurance of sufficient resources for scientific and technological innovation and support for application scenarios.

Global Times

