Tour of the Flanders Technology Gallery: What we found in Belgium today

Once a powerhouse of technological innovation, or better yet a testing laboratory for strange or downright insane ideas, the Spring Classic is no longer the showcase of interesting technology it once was. (But hold on. Good things are coming, I promise.)

Bicycle technology has generally reached a stage where it can offer both comfort and performance on cobblestones without the disadvantages of speed, weight, or ride quality. There are more and more ready-made bikes, especially aero models, that can ride on cobblestones without any problems. Deep section carbon rims are everywhere.

However, although there is less technical expertise in Belgian classics, classic-specific gear and the good old techniques of skilled mechanics are still in play here.

We took a look around the start line of the Tour of Flanders, the biggest bike race day of the year in Belgium. I found some of the interesting technologies on display. They were all shiny and on display before a muddy, rainy day. Cobblestone.

Gallery: Tour of Flanders Tech Former Danish national champion Mads Pedersen rode a freshly painted Trek Madone frame in the race. (Photo: Will Tracy) Tubulars aren't very common these days, but they found a place on Pedersen's bike even when his teammates were racing on tubeless tires. (Photo: Will Tracy) Matteo Jorgenson's Cervlo S5 before the start. Aero bikes are now the mainstream in this race. (Photo: Will Tracy) Plugs covering bolt holes offer a whole range of aerodynamic benefits. (Photo: Will Tracy) The Visma-Lease a Bike used both Shimano and Speedplay pedal systems. (Photo: Will Tracy) Team mechanics refill all tires before the race to ensure proper tire pressure. This is a closely guarded secret for each team. (Photo: Will Tracy) These Vittoria Corsa Pro tires look much wider than the 30c, partly because the inner rim width of the Reserve His wheels is his 24mm/25mm. (Photo: Will Tracy) Use all of the S5 clearance. (Photo: Will Tracy) The 30c Continental Grand Prix 5000S tires were a popular choice among teams. (Photo: Will Tracy) So was the 30c Vittoria Corsa Pro. (Photo: Will Tracy) UCI ​​employee checks the motor with the infamous iPad. (Photo: Will Tracy) Most stalks are decorated with sheets showing cobblestone sections and, in some cases, what to eat, what to drink, and when to drink. Ta. (Photo: Will Tracy) Speedplay used to use Roubaix-specific pedals, which he used to better remove dirt from his cleats, but these days he uses Wahoo-sponsored teams to improve their pedal systems. uses his version of single-sided aero. (Photo: Will Tracy) Transpoder secured to fork with both cable ties and electrical tape. This may not be the most elegant solution, but it doesn't solve it. (Photo: Will Tracy) Yes, that's a 56 tooth chainring. No, this is not a time trial. The Flanders is all about high power output on short cobblestone climbs. (Photo: Will Tracy) I've seen several riders with 56T chainrings from both Shimano and SRAM drivetrains. (Photo: Will Tracy) Inner tube prevents cable bounce. (Photo: Will Tracy) His 3D printed saddle from Selle Italia provides extra comfort. (Photo: Will Tracy) The bike that ultimately won. (Photo: Will Tracy) His second touch-up at the end of the bike includes a fresh application of chain lube. (Photo: Will Tracy) Interestingly, even in Flanders, on one of the wildest days of the year, every rider always gets fresh tape, as this frayed tape proves. Not that there is. (Photo: Will Tracy) Sandpaper will help keep the head unit in place. (Photo: Will Tracy) Riders are increasingly implementing their own, well-monitored nutrition programs, so it's important to ensure the right combination is provided to the right rider. (Photo: Will Tracy) I need to keep my Garmin safe in case of a crash or a section of cobblestone that gets too rough. (Photo: Will Tracy) Alexander Kristoff raced this super aero dare bike. (Photo: Will Tracy) Sandpaper is also useful for storing bottles in cages. (Photo: Will Tracy) Enhanced cable management on the inner tube. (Photo: Will Tracy) The sandpaper trick is pretty popular. If you don't mind the scratches on the bottle, try it yourself. (Photo: Will Tracy) Writing the rider's name on the race number makes things easier for the mechanics. (Photo: Will Tracy) This is about as tight as cutting with zip ties. All in the name of aero. (Photo: Will Tracy) The eyes don't fool you, that's the Ultegra his rear derailleur (*gasp*). The rest of the Bingo Al WB team wore Dura-Ace. (Photo: Will Tracy) More and more teams are racing with chainrings that aren't the standard Shimano or SRAM models. (Photo: Will Tracy) More and more teams are racing with chainrings that aren't the standard His Shimano model or his Sram model. (Photo: Will Tracy) (Photo: Will Tracy) Didn't the UCI say anything about brake hood angles recently? (Photo: Will Tracy)

