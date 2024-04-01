Self-driving semi-trucks arrive despite job insecurity and lack of regulation





PALMER, Texas – Sitting in the cab of a 35,000-pound semi-truck heading south on Interstate 45, AJ Jenkins watches the road as his hands slide around the big rig's steering wheel. Jenkins was in the driver's seat but was not driving. A huge 18-wheeler was leading the way.

For several miles along a popular trucking route between Dallas and Houston, the truck weaved through tire debris, maneuvered around a shabby-looking flatbed and slowed toward emergency vehicles. After exiting the highway, the pickup truck turned sharply at a four-way intersection and suddenly stopped.

Jenkins, 64, a former FedEx driver whose job is to deal with problems when they arise, said he needs to be prepared for anything. People are doing weird things around the truck.

The truck, operated by Aurora Innovation, is part of a new class of autonomous big rigs plying highways across the country. Two major companies, Aurora and Kodiak Robotics, are launching fully self-driving trucks in Texas, and by the end of this year, trucks will be on their own for the first time without human supervision like Jenkins.

(Video: Rich Matthews/Washington Post)

The advent of robotic trucks could have a profound impact on America's supply chain, dramatically reducing the time it takes to transport goods from place to place and reducing the trucking industry's cost of human labor. Free yourself from physical limitations. But advances in technology have raised concerns about highway safety, job losses, a lack of federal regulation and a patchwork of state laws regarding where and how self-driving trucks can operate.

By default, driverless cars and trucks can drive anywhere in the United States unless a state explicitly prohibits it. This means companies will be able to test and operate vehicles in most parts of the country. According to data compiled by Aurora, 24 states, including Texas, Florida, Arizona and Nevada, specifically allow driverless vehicles, while 16 other states have no regulations specific to self-driving cars. The remaining 10 states, including California, Massachusetts, and New York, have restrictions on the use of self-driving cars within their state borders.

Alarmed by the slow pace of federal regulation, labor safety advocates are pushing for legislation in several states to completely ban driverless trucks. So far, those efforts have been unsuccessful. The California Legislature approved a bill last year that would require all self-driving trucks to have a human operator, but Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has already passed state regulations banning self-driving vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds. Taking this into account, he exercised his right to veto the bill, saying it was unnecessary.

Transportation experts are frustrated by the slow pace of the federal government's response to the problem, which could disrupt large parts of the U.S. economy.

Steve Viscelli, a sociologist at the University of Pennsylvania who studies the trucking industry, said self-driving trucking has the potential to change the geography of the economy in the same way as rail and shipping.

Mr Visheri said drivers were really concerned about this impact and we needed to take it seriously.

Driverless cars have caused havoc in cities such as San Francisco, and last year there was a frightening incident when a robotaxi struck a pedestrian walking on an overpass and dragged him about 20 feet. Critics say the potential for catastrophe is even greater with large self-driving trucks.

Peter Finn, vice president of Teamsters Local Union 856, which represents truck drivers, said it was a disaster even for these small vehicles. The idea of ​​a big truck hurtling down the highway without a human in it just terrifies me.

Today, Aurora's long-haul trucks transport packages, making about 100 deliveries a week for FedEx, Uber Freight, and others. The company, founded in 2017 by former executives from Uber, Google's self-driving project, and Tesla, has been training driverless trucks in Texas since 2020.

Aurora said it plans to have about 20 fully autonomous trucks operating a 240-mile stretch between Dallas and Houston by the end of this year. The plan is to eventually operate thousands of trucks across the United States.

Kodiak Robotics, founded by former Uber and Alphabet Waymo employees, similarly plans to launch a fleet of trucks in Texas by the end of the year. A third company, Daimler Trucks, a subsidiary of German-owned Daimler in partnership with Torc Robotics, is several years behind schedule and plans to launch driverless vehicles in the United States by 2027.

The self-driving truck industry has adopted strict safety standards, including how trucks respond to various system failures, and is methodical in its technology implementation, said Nat Beuse, Aurora's chief safety officer. He said that he has been working on it. Buess said the company has learned from the mistakes of other self-driving car companies, such as General Motors' Cruise, which recalled its entire fleet of driverless vehicles after the San Francisco crash.

The federal government has made it clear that they can be deployed unless states say they can't. But that doesn't mean we don't have any responsibility as a company, Beus says. This is not a science experiment.

(Video: Jhaan Elker/Washington Post)

Mark Williams, executive director of the Texas Department of Transportation, said Texas has good relationships with companies that conduct testing on its roads. He said the state has been at the forefront of supporting the industry, which is critical to the state's economic growth as the demand to move freight within the state increases.

Addressing this challenge will require successful partnerships and collaborations with the trucking and autonomous trucking industries, Williams said during a February panel with Autonomous Vehicle Education Partners, a coalition of industry advocates. mentioned in the discussion.

The average driver would have a hard time spotting the Aurora truck, which simply has a small sign on the back that says “Autonomous Test Vehicle.”

But the view from inside the cab is very different. On a recent day in February, two computer screens animated one potential hazard after another, including tire debris dotting the roadside. An impatient SUV or sedan trying to pass you. An SUV that merges without a turn signal.

Vehicle operations specialist Steven Thune sat in the passenger seat, monitoring the screen. He narrated every movement of the track for Jenkins. When the turn signal started flashing, Tune said, “Move to the right to avoid tire debris.” Move to the left as a courtesy to the car behind you.

On this drive, the truck followed all road rules and showed unusual courtesy toward other drivers. But unexpected scenarios, from mistakes by human drivers to sudden mechanical issues, plague veteran truck drivers like Lewi Pugh.

I am aware that mistakes can be made on computers and mobile phones. Pugh, vice president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, a national organization representing professional truck drivers, said machines also have bad days.

Texas is a hub for testing self-driving trucks, but companies also have vehicles running in states such as Oklahoma and New Mexico. Trucks operated by three major companies have been involved in several traffic accidents since 2021, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Although there were no fatalities or serious injuries, accident records provide insight into the extent of the obstacles faced by the trucks.

In July 2022, a Daimler truck overturned on a highway in New Mexico, puncturing its fuel tank and spilling oil onto the highway. In December 2023, a deer stumbled into the path of a Daimler truck being tested in Texas. The test driver took over, but the truck still hit the deer.

Earlier in the month, a pickup truck attempting to pass an Aurora vehicle hydroplaned and collided with the Aurora's trailer. Aurora detected the pickup but was unable to avoid contact.

Both companies will be trying to find success in an industry facing setbacks. Alphabet Inc.'s self-driving company Waymo announced in July that it would postpone plans for its trucking efforts and instead focus on ride-hailing services. Chinese self-driving truck company TuSimple Holdings ended its U.S. operations in 2023, one year after one of its self-driving trucks crashed during a test.

Still, self-driving trucks will make highways safer, say those working on the technology. According to the latest federal data, 5,788 people died in crashes with large trucks in 2021, representing 13% of all traffic fatalities that year.

Technology is advancing faster than regulations

The federal government has been slow to address the impact of new technology as profit-seeking companies rush to adopt it. The U.S. Department of Transportation generally allows companies to test their products on public roads, as long as they adhere to the same safety standards that apply to traditional human-operated trucks.

Within the Department of Transportation, NHTSA and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration have been working for more than five years on a proposal to create basic safety guardrails for self-driving trucks. This also includes requirements for remote assistants to monitor autonomous vehicles, inspections and vehicle maintenance. The proposed rule, submitted to the White House Office of Management and Budget in December, would be the Biden administration's most significant action on self-driving trucking.

Department of Transportation spokesman Sean Manning could not say when the rule would be finalized because it still has to go through several bureaucratic steps. Until then, Manning said, current law prohibits any vehicle, including those equipped with automated technology, from posing an unreasonable risk to safety. Meanwhile, Manning said NHTSA will continue to use its defect and oversight authorities to aggressively enforce, including investigations and recalls, when evidence of risk is found.

Both Aurora and Kodiak support the idea of ​​federal regulation, saying it would give them more certainty about standards as they expand nationwide.

Daniel Goff, Kodiak's director of policy, said having a federal framework gives regulators and the public confidence that the federal government is monitoring this closely.

Richard Gaskill, a Texas truck driver since 1998, said he sometimes spots self-driving test vehicles while hauling cargo along Interstate 45.

Gaskill, 50, said the technology was too new to be trusted. I don't like the idea of ​​these beings taking our jobs.

(Video: Jhaan Elker/Washington Post)

Gaskill's concerns are shared by labor unions and industry groups like the Teamsters. However, the Department for Transport's 2021 study suggests that concerns about widespread job losses may be misplaced. Self-driving trucking could lead to up to 11,000 layoffs over the next five years, and studies show less than 2% of the workforce is long-haul drivers.

Meanwhile, the study notes that the technology could create new job opportunities for maintenance technicians, dispatchers and refuelers, while also helping alleviate the drudgery associated with long-haul truck drivers. are doing. Self-driving truck companies also claim their technology can transport goods across the country faster because robot trucks can drive for longer periods of time than human drivers.

Gaskill doesn't buy it. He says he can't understand how a robot can navigate the nation's chaotic highways better than he can. But as companies like Aurora expand, he's resigned to the fact that self-driving trucks are part of the future.

It's only a matter of time, he said.

correction

A previous version of this article incorrectly listed the year Richard Gaskill was a truck driver in Texas. That was in 1998. The article has been corrected.

