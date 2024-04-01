JD Chief Economist: Technology-driven supply chain revolutionizes China's Gen Z consumer engagement





On March 19th, ahead of the China National Sugar and Wine Fair, JD Super, the online supermarket arm of JD.com, collaborated with key industry organizations such as the China Light Industry Federation, the China Baked Food and Confectionery Industry Association, and the China Food Industry Association. We partnered. Together with the industry association, China Dairy Industry Association, and more than 100 well-known brands in the snack and beverage sector, we will launch the Health Food Industry Alliance. This initiative aims to introduce more health-conscious food and beverage products to the market, promote quality growth in the industry, and protect consumer well-being.

This partnership underscores JD Super's pivotal role in the health food sector. As the driving force behind this initiative, JD Super has committed to investing RMB 1 billion in resources to foster the growth of 12 major categories of trending health food and beverage products. The investment will focus on product innovation, transportation support, marketing efforts and providing consumer guidance.

JD Super was recently featured in JD.com's 2024 White Paper on Health Food and Beverage Trends, which takes a deep dive into 12 consumer trends shaping today's food market. These trends include drug and food homology, dietary fiber, high nutrient density, precision nutrition, diverse plant-based options, natural ingredients, low-sugar or no-sugar alternatives, low GI options, and hypoallergenic care. , real ingredients, clean labeling, and child health. . These insights not only reflect consumer preferences for healthier eating habits, but also point the way for the industry to adapt.

Over the past year, JD Super has seen a significant increase in inventory of health food SKUs, exceeding 10,000, with transaction volumes increasing 60% year-on-year. Through our partnerships with brands, JD Super has helped establish recommended health food standards, create unique health food labels, and provide targeted support for new health-conscious products.

The creation of the Healthy Food Industry Alliance represents an important step in JD Supers' mission to foster an ecosystem that connects demand insights, product innovation and consumer education. With the support of the Alliance, JD Super aims to develop custom support strategies for different product categories, respond to changing consumer needs and discover new opportunities for the brand.

The partnership will focus on six key categories within the beverage and ready-to-drink segment, including those low in sugar, GI and fat, high in protein, calcium and organic, to suit consumer preferences. Snack food priorities include high nutrient density, low sugar, low GI, zero trans fats, drug-food relationships, environmentally friendly additive-free alternatives, and low-fat, low-calorie options.

In particular, JD.com's white paper revealed that over 80% of consumers pay close attention to ingredient lists when evaluating a product's healthfulness. In response, JD Super is committed to increasing the transparency of product information, including detailed display of ingredients, nutritional content, quality standards, and certifications to help consumers make informed decisions easily. I'm doing it.

([email protected])

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jdcorporateblog.com/jd-chief-economist-tech-driven-supply-chain-revolutionizes-gen-z-consumer-engagement-in-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos