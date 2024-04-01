Minister Geeta Mezour boosts Gitex Africa Morocco: doubles startup participation and fosters digital innovation





The exhibition is expected to facilitate more than 600 meetings between startups, investors and companies.

Rabat – Minister Geeta Mezor, representative of the Heads of Government for Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, has unveiled an ambitious vision for the upcoming second Gitex Africa Morocco.

During a promotional tour in Casablanca for Moroccan startups, Mezor expressed pride that the number of participating Moroccan startups has doubled to 200 from 100 in the 2023 edition.

She explained that the Ministry has made efforts to support their participation by funding 95% of the costs through the “Morocco 200” initiative.

The upcoming Gitex Africa Morocco International Exhibition will be held in Marrakech from May 29th to 31st, and will be held for the second time.

The Minister emphasized that Gitex Africa Morocco offers a unique opportunity for multifaceted communication with investors, incubators and financial institutions.

He stressed that this event is fully in line with the ministry's strategy to promote Morocco's digital growth and aims to establish itself as a leading hub in the digital sector both at regional and continental level. did.

This international exhibition aims to showcase the latest advances and innovations in the digital and technology field.

The platform serves as a hub for startups, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts to network, collaborate, and pursue opportunities across a variety of sectors. These include cloud storage, Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, healthcare, smart cities, cybersecurity, digital finance, and agricultural technology.

Furthermore, Gitex Africa Morocco is dedicated to showcasing Morocco's position as a major player in digital innovation and entrepreneurship, both at regional and continental level.

Chakib Ashour, on behalf of Gitex Africa, emphasized the event's mission to build a “positive future” for Africa.

Gitex Africa Morocco has more than 600 meetings scheduled between startups, investors and companies. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to interact with his more than 1,500 exhibitors, consisting of public institutions, technology companies, investment funds and other key players of the ecosystem.

