Ask these four things at the end of the interview: Former Google Recruiter





This essay is based on a conversation with Dhritiparna Dhar, a human resources expert based in Bangalore, India. Edited for length and clarity. Business Insider has confirmed her employment history.

I have worked in talent acquisition for nearly 19 years. Specifically, I specialize in technology recruiting and have worked at Yahoo, Google, Dell, and Zendrive before starting my own recruitment agency last year.

When it comes to interviews, there are a lot of things you'll want to avoid asking until after the candidate has been offered the role, such as compensation and benefits topics and feedback on the technical interview round. However, there are certain things that interviewers want to hear when we receive questions.

Here are four questions I ask at the end of an interview.

1. “Could you tell me about my future team?”

One of the questions that really matters to me is when candidates ask about their future colleagues. We are now in an increasingly social world. All candidates have access to a platform that helps them do their homework on the company. It's always nice to hear people ask questions about which team they'll be on and how many buddies they'll have. If you're interviewing a manager candidate, it's a good idea to ask if you're the only manager, how many team members there are, and what their background is.

2. “Is the opportunity remote or hybrid?”

I always like to hear candidates ask whether their role is in-person, hybrid, or remote, and then ask what the culture is like in each scenario. I love people who prioritize collaboration, because it's very difficult for many companies to succeed with strong individual contributors alone.

Over the past four years, we've also seen companies become more understanding of remote working, given that many people have moved since the pandemic. Questions like this are now welcome, transparency is good, and there are ways to express interest in collaboration regardless of the answer.

3. “What is the growth story for this role?”

By asking this question, you can make the candidate seem very ambitious because they are already considering when and how they can grow in that particular role. This gives the interviewer a good perspective to understand the candidate's mindset and personal goals. Does the candidate want to lead a team, climb the career ladder, work on a challenging project, etc. It also gives recruiters the opportunity to articulate how they will develop and grow their talent.

4. “What is the biggest challenge currently facing your team, department, or company?”

this is a good question. This is because it shows the hiring manager that the candidate is curious and wants to learn more about the challenges the organization or department will face. This information is rarely posted in the job description or on the company's website. It is always legitimate to ask for more clarification. For startups, this can be a challenge related to funding. If you're a high-tech company, you might be moving to new software.

Are you a hiring manager and have a tip to share? Email this reporter: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/good-questions-to-ask-at-end-of-interview-google-tech-2024-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos