Pants designed for every adventure

One of the reasons Levi Strauss & Co. has been around for more than 170 years is because we create iconic products that balance quality, newness, and innovation. Continuing that tradition this year, his two brands, Levi's and Dockers, have launched new products that combine our well-known quality and design with even more functionality and ease of use.

Whether you're heading to the office, running errands around town, or hiking the trails, Levi's and Dockers' latest pants can be worn for any occasion and represent a new iteration of the product that meets the needs of today's consumers. Masu.

511 Slim Tech Men's Pants

The Levi's brand introduced the Levi's Tech program in January, offering fans an appealing new lifestyle perspective through a series of products that allow wearers to get active while showing off their personal style. And in early March, Levi's officially launched the 511 Slim Tech men's pants, the first design in the versatile series.

These pants feature a 5-pocket style based on our best-selling denim fit, perfectly tailored for almost any function. Available in a variety of colors, each fit features a secure zippered back pocket to store your phone, wallet, transit cards, and other essentials. Innovative Levi Tech products featuring high-tech stretch warp knit fabric made from recycled polyester have 4-way stretch, moisture wicking and cooling properties, and a UPF 50+ rating for sun protection To do.

The new version of the classic pant is perfect for any activity, from commuting and hiking to cheering from the sideline at a soccer game.

Dockers GO Collection

Levi's is not the only brand of LS&Co. An expanding portfolio of active-friendly products. In February, Dockers introduced his Dockers GO collection, a next-level performance line with superior flexibility and moisture-wicking features for days of action. Dockers GO embodies versatile comfort at its core, ensuring you look great no matter what the occasion. This collection offers fashionable staples with a focus on quality and comfort that will stay in your wardrobe for years and always stay in style.

All products in the Dockers GO collection feature COOLMAX Ecomade technology, an innovative material that guarantees thermoregulation that keeps consumers cool and dry all day long. COOLMAX Ecomade yarns are also made from recycled materials, so Dockers GO wearers look and feel comfortable.

In a world that demands flexibility, clothing is more than just a fashion statement. It's a lifestyle choice. At LS&Co., we focus on creating durable, high-quality clothing that feels good, lasts, goes anywhere, and looks great while you're wearing it.

