Shaping the future of digital advertising with Bonzai technology





Arguably, the success and efficiency of any brand's campaign depends on the single most important metric: ad viewability. Ad viewability score indicates how likely your target audience is to see your ad, determining whether the ad is present on the user's screen when the page or app loads, and how long the ad appears during the ad impression. Measure.

The higher your ad's viewability score, the better your campaign performance reporting and the more demand your ad inventory will have. One of his industry best practices for maximizing visibility. This is a must for both publishers and advertisers to leverage ad formats that capture the attention of viewers.

From a publisher's perspective, optimizing advertiser viewable impressions is critical to increasing advertiser confidence in their online spend. Google's study, using his MRC definition of ad viewability, concluded that display ads that are visible across the Google Display Network have four times higher conversion rates than display ads that don't meet MRC standards. It is being

Disrupting traditional billboard formats with technology

As technology continues to advance in this space, Bonzai, the creative automation platform trusted by publishers, agencies, and advertisers, today announces the release of its latest product. Fillboard is a premium digital ad format that can help advertisers capture and distract users' attention. Site Content Experience. The new format also improves the visibility and user experience (UX) of ads served across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.

The Bonzai team took a deep dive into ad format innovation to uncover solutions to the challenges all publishers must grapple with. Since the release of Fillboard in the first half of 2024, there has been great excitement about how publishers will adopt this new ad format and positively impact ad revenue.

The Guardian has already covered innovation

Ashish Tanwar, head of advertising operations at the Guardian, commented: We worked closely with our team to create an ad format that increases reader visibility with a unique cross-screen experience. Initial tests have already proven promising results, and this new product coming to market will definitely excite advertisers. ”

Rahul Pandey, Founder and CEO, Bonzai, emphasized that user attention plays a pivotal role in digital advertising. “Bonzai Fillboard was carefully designed with a deep understanding that a small increase in user attention can significantly increase an ad's visibility. We offer solutions that prioritize contextual advertising that aligns with user intent. Advertisers can move away from formats that are disruptive, cover site content, or don't work across devices, and target all viewers. Now you can take advantage of Fillboard, a new way to connect with and stand out in a crowded digital landscape.”

Bonzai Fillboard comes just a few months after the launch of BrandStory, another innovative and disruptive ad format that takes up 3x more ad space and takes 2.8x longer than single scroll ad formats . These innovative products aim to meet the rapidly increasing demand from brands around the world and generate real results from their advertising dollars.

Headquartered in Singapore, Bonzai has made significant strides across Asia Pacific, providing ad tech products to virtually all major publishers and thousands of advertisers. Bonzai is proud to partner with several iconic brands, from Westfield to Mercedes-Benz. Even smaller regional businesses rely on Bonzai's display advertising solutions to be more productive and agile in generating creative content and engaging customers with relevant digital marketing.

Learn more about Bonzai Fillboard here.

About bonsai:

Since its inception in 2013, the Bonzai Creative Automation Platform has proven to be a pioneering cloud-based SaaS platform for the automated production and programmatic management of digital display advertising creatives. Self-service platforms now enable media owners, brands, and designers to drive high-quality, efficient, and effective digital advertising campaigns using innovative ad tech products.

Bonzai's comprehensive solutions simplify and streamline the end-to-end display ad production process from design to deployment, delivering brand engagement experiences at scale.

With benchmark success across APAC, Bonzai has established itself as a trusted ad automation partner for a wide range of clients, including well-known media companies such as NewsCorp, The Guardian, Stuff and Car Advice, and several D2C brands. doing.

Headquartered in Singapore, Bonzai also operates offices in key locations around the world, including Sydney, Australia and Pune, India.

Partner with Bonzai today and visit www.bonzai.co.

Muhammad Zurhusni

As a technology journalist, Zul focuses on topics such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, and disruptive technologies for the enterprise industry. In addition to his technology background, he has expertise in hosting webinars and presenting content on video.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techwireasia.com/04/2024/shaping-the-future-of-digital-ad-with-bonzais-technologies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos