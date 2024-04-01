EU AI law, Red Sea shipping crisis, octopus farming ban





April 1, 2024 — Key developments in March include a number of changes across the food regulatory landscape and food innovation.

Notably, the EU AI law was approved by the European Parliament, the US state of Washington outlawed octopus farming, and the National Confectionery Association announced that a patchwork of bans on food additives across the US will be implemented in food safety regulations. He warned that the country was eroding the country. Furthermore, amid international backlash, the EU withdrew rules to tackle deforestation.

March was packed with food innovation, with highlights including two of the biggest cow-free cheese companies joining forces to promote vegan casein. There have also been major mergers in the alternative seafood sector.

In business news, Unilever spins off its ice cream division as part of a cost-cutting review, the Red Sea shipping crisis continues to wreak havoc, raising prices for some food products and disrupting the dairy trade.

Here we summarize this month's most important stories to keep you up to date on key developments in the F&B industry.

march

Red Sea shipping crisis increases prices of food, plastics, disrupts dairy trade Research shows the Red Sea shipping crisis continues to disrupt trade between Europe and Asia, leading to lower prices for key items in the consumer goods sector such as wheat and plastics. By the British Chamber of Commerce influencing availability. Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war last year, Yemen's Houthis have been attacking shipping ships in the Red Sea, wreaking havoc on one of the world's most important trade routes.

Delays in tackling deforestation: EU rolls back on stricter import regulations after international backlash EU will ease future deforestation regulations by temporarily assigning all exporting countries to the same standard risk category It's planned. The changes came after governments in Asia, Latin America and Africa complained about the need for clearer guidance on compliance, but experts said delays in implementation could cause further confusion. I'm warning you that there is. Umami will initially focus on Singapore and the US as they have a clear regulatory framework.

Ortho Seafood mega-merger to advance research into farmed shellfish and develop eel alternatives Umami Bioworks and Shioku Meats announce proposed merger of two 'iconic' farmed seafood pioneers , established the combined entity as a global player in the rapidly growing farmed seafood market. The deal is slated to be a “first of its kind” in the farmed seafood sector and aims to accelerate efforts towards large-scale production of sustainable farmed seafood alternatives such as eel and grouper. There is.

EU Parliament approves AI law: Food manufacturers face smooth transition, but consumers left unprotected The European Parliament has overwhelmingly voted in favor of the EU AI law, and the landmark regulation will be rolled out next year. It is expected to take effect first and be applied in 2026. Impact of the new law The impact on food manufacturers is likely to be relatively minimal, as most current uses of AI systems in the industry fall into the “limited risk” category. However, the European Consumer Agency warned that consumer protection under AI laws remains insufficient.

Cocoa prices soar: Biden attacks 'shrinkflation' as Nestlé prioritizes flavor profile Record-high cocoa prices continue to force chocolate makers to raise prices and reduce product sizes for consumer products , the so-called “shrinkflation” trend is accelerating. In his State of the Union address, US President Joe Biden criticized brands for employing “shrinkflation” strategies amid the cost-of-living crisis, but market analysts say cocoa remains in demand as demand for the ever-popular chocolate confection remains. He said he expected prices to continue rising. The State of the Union address isn't the first time President Biden has attacked snack brands with “shrinkflation” tactics.

Cargill embarks on journey to expand wind-assisted propulsion across shipping Cargill is pioneering wind-assisted propulsion technology in marine vessels to reduce fossil fuels and support decarbonization efforts with renewable energy. Ta. The global food company has completed its six-month test using large solid wind sails on its Pixis ocean vessel. The results suggest potential for scalability across the shipping industry, although challenges remain regarding integration with maritime systems.

US state bans octopus farming as European innovators launch vegan alternatives The US state of Washington has banned octopus farming, the first law of its kind in the world. Similar bills have been introduced in California and Hawaii. Meanwhile, Austrian startup Revo Foods has announced the world's first plant-based alternative to octopus tentacles, made from fungal proteins, also known as mycoproteins. Unilever has said that splitting its ice cream division is the most likely separation route.

Unilever separates ice cream division amid cost-cutting restructuring and job cuts Unilever has announced the separation of its ice cream division as an independent business, creating 7,500 jobs. The separation is part of an overhaul that Unilever says will save it around 800 million euros (US$867.8 million) in increased costs over the next three years. The British FMCG multinational said the “productivity program” would drive faster growth and higher profit margins, while improving the positioning of brands such as Ben & Jerry's, Wall's and Magnum. Ta.

Cow-free cheese collaboration: Precision fermentation producers team up to promote vegan casein Joining forces in an “industry-defining partnership” to bring animal-to-animal encounters to life – free casein is now available to the mass market. Both companies are producers of dairy products derived from precision fermentation and will work together rather than as rivals.

A patchwork of food additive bans would weaken U.S. food safety regulations, the NCAA warns, as NGOs, advocacy groups, activists and some media outlets seek to push for bans across a variety of chemicals and states. , numerous proposals to ban various food additives were circulated across the United States. But the National Confectionery Association pushed back amid a wave of proposed bans.

Written by Gaynor Selby

To contact our editorial team, please email us at [email protected].

If you found this article valuable, you may wish to receive our newsletter. Subscribe now to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foodingredientsfirst.com/news/march-in-review-eu-ai-act-red-sea-shipping-crisis-and-octopus-farming-ban.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos