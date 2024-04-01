Theta EdgeCloud: Launching with Meta Llama 2, Google Gemma, Stable Diffusion and other popular AI models | From Theta Labs | Theta Network | March 2024





We are excited to announce that the Theta team is in the final stages of EdgeCloud development, finalizing a set of open source AI models that will be supported at launch. AI developers can instantly select and deploy popular generative AI models and large-scale language models such as Stable Diffusion, Llama 2, Mistral, and many other open source AI models, as well as deploy their own custom models. You will be able to do it. EdgeCloud provides these users with instant access to key GPU resources, including NVIDIA A100, V100, T4, and other GPUs, as well as dashboards and metrics for a variety of business use cases.

EdgeCloud launches with the following AI models, which have millions of downloads and are the most popular in the industry (this list is subject to change):

Mistral AI is a French artificial intelligence startup. The company is fairly new, having been founded in April 2023, co-founded by former Meta employees Timothe Lacroix and Guillaume Lample, and former DeepMind researcher Arthur Mensch. The most powerful open source model Mistral-8x7B and the original smaller model Mistral-7B. He is scheduled to compete with his latest GPT-4 and is fluent in English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

Theta EdgeCloud supports Google's latest Gemma-7B LLM, launched in February 2024. Developed by Google DeepMind and teams across Google, it is a family of lightweight, state-of-the-art open language models optimized for Nvidia GPUs and Google Cloud clouds. Tensor Processing Unit (TPU). This model is designed to be efficiently deployed and developed on consumer-sized GPUs in addition to cloud-based GPUs, opening up significant opportunities in the future with EdgeClouds hybrid edge cloud computing platform.

Meta partnered with Microsoft to launch Llama-2 in July 2023 as an open source large-scale language model that is free for both research and commercial use. The Llama 2 model is trained with 2 trillion tokens and has twice the context length of Llama 1. Meanwhile, the Llama Chat model is further trained with over 1 million new human annotations. This human feedback and reinforcement learning improves the accuracy and safety of chat content. Theta EdgeCloud launches with Llama-2 support.

Stability Diffusion is a breakthrough generative AI technology for text to images and more recently text to video, launched by Stability AI in 2022. Within the first two months of its launch in late 2022, the stable spread gained him over 10 million users worldwide. . This is probably the most popular and probably the highest quality open source text-to-image genAI technology on the market today. Stable Diffusion SDXL Turbo launched in November 2023, achieving unprecedented performance with new distillation technology that reduces image generation from 50 steps to 1 step and enables real-time text-to-image generation . Theta EdgeCloud supports both the SDXL text-to-image stable spread and the new text-to-video stable video spread model.

Finally, in the text-to-image category, Theta EdgeCloud supports ControlNet, an innovative genAI model that allows text-to-image models to take additional input images. According to the developers of HuggingFace, this is very useful because it gives you more control over image generation, making it easier to generate a specific image without having to experiment too much with different text prompts or denoising values.

Speech recognition has a long history in computer science research, and in September 2022, OpenAI announced a machine learning model for speech transcription and recognition. His latest, Whisper v3, will be released in November 2023 and boasts over 680,000 hours of semi-supervised learning and training in multiple languages ​​and languages. Multitasking data. OpenAI claims to be more robust and has 50% fewer errors than other models.

And finally, we are launching Theta EdgeCloud with support for Metas CodeLlama, the most advanced large-scale language model for coding. According to Meta in January 2024, it could make workflows faster and more efficient for today's developers and lower the barrier to entry for people learning to code. You can generate code and natural language about the code from both code and natural language prompts (e.g., write a function that prints the Fibonacci sequence). It can also be used for code completion and debugging. It supports many of the most popular languages ​​in use today, including Python, C++, Java, PHP, Typescript (Javascript), C#, and Bash.

