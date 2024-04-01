



Due to Google policy changes, Yales Internet Technology Services will reduce the storage capacity of existing Google accounts by October 2024.

In 2021, Google announced that educational institutions using Google Workspace for Education will be limited to 100 terabytes of storage. This has changed our policy from the unlimited storage we previously offered. According to Inside Higher Ed, this 100 terabytes is cloud storage pooled across all Yale accounts and is enough to store 100 million documents or 400,000 hours of video.

In response, Yale Internet Technology Services implemented a policy change that reduces storage for individual student accounts that previously had unlimited storage. Accounts created after August 15, 2023 will be allocated 5 gigabytes, and all other accounts will transition to have 5 gigabytes of storage by October 1, 2024. Users can purchase additional storage at a rate of $144 for 1 terabyte of storage. Approximately 1,000 gigabytes through the university.

These changes will require adjustments to how Yale students and faculty store data, Jeremy Rosenberg, assistant vice president for IT, wrote in the News. We're launching a campaign to help people whose needs no longer align with our policies navigate the change and find suitable alternative options.

Google storage is divided between Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. The university's recommendations for students with storage that exceeds the limit include reviewing and deleting unnecessary data or moving data to other applications such as Microsoft OneDrive or Dropbox. Students have free access to her OneDrive and can submit requests for Dropbox subscriptions.

Additionally, in July 2025, cloud-based file sharing and storage services will be phased out and support for the service will end for all Box@Yale accounts.

Rosenberg also confirmed to the News that the first year the account was new was under the 5 gigabyte limit since the account was created. He wrote that ITS is currently developing a plan with clear deadlines and options for over-capacity students and faculty.

The News spoke to several students about the change who expressed concerns about how storage limits would affect coursework and data-intensive projects.

I personally don't use a lot of data, but I have a lot of classes where I have to create films or large-scale projects, Lucas Aurore 26 told the News. [This change] That would make the class more difficult and I would have to delete old projects that I had done, which I don't want to do.

Ashley Sottosanti, 26, who currently uses 12.19 gigabytes of Google storage, also said the change could impact students' academic work.

He said he expects the IT department to inform students of multiple options and plans for users over 5 gigabytes.

I understand why [Google] Sottosanti said he decided that “that would be terrible because students need storage for their classes.”

Google did not respond to a request for comment.

All students at Yale University and the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences are automatically given a Google Education account upon enrollment.

