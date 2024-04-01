OnePlus Nord CE4 on sale today: Check expected price, features and other details





OnePlus is set to launch its latest mid-range 5G smartphone, OnePlus Nord CE4, in India today. The new device is expected to be placed in the very competitive price range of smartphones under Rs 30,000. New OnePlus devices are likely to offer larger displays, new chipsets, and batteries that support fast charging. The company has already revealed some of the key aspects of the device, including design, chipset, battery, and display details.

OnePlus Nord CE4 announcement live

The OnePlus Nord CE4 launch will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel. Interested viewers can also follow the LIVE he started using the embed below.

OnePlus Nord CE4 expected price

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the OnePlus Nord CE4 is rumored to be priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version is said to be priced at Rs 26,999. If these leaks prove accurate, the Nord CE4 will be more affordable than its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G, which was launched at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will be.

OnePlus Nord CE4 features

Nord CE4 features a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 93.4% screen-to-body ratio. Powered by the latest octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, it comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and can be further expanded by 8GB via virtual RAM. The device also supports his 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, which reportedly can charge the device from 1 percent to 100 percent in just 29 minutes.

The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a large 5,500mAh battery and also support 100W fast charging. The camera front features a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor (likely Sony LYT-600) with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultrawide camera, and a 16-megapixel front sensor may be. A facing camera for selfies.

Official confirmation of OnePlus Nord CE4's India price and detailed specifications will be revealed once the device launches in India today.

