Google is getting aggressive about the strength of its advertising. RMN wants to appear on TV with advance payment

In 2018, Google introduced the Ad Intensity Meter to show you whether your ad creatives are working as expected.

But ad strength may be a more important backend lever that helps Google shape campaigns and allocate budgets that Google wants, even when advertisers don't want them to.

Nate Lewis, founder and CEO of advertising agency Water Bear Marketing, tweeted last week that new search campaigns appear to be being suppressed by low ad strength ratings. [And h/t Mike Ryan of Smarter Ecommerce, too.]

The problem is that some advertisers don't care about ad strength meters.

However, Google added this as a parameter within P-MAX to discourage campaigns that do not include the full creative asset. PMax works across all types of screens and displays what the algorithm determines. However, some advertisers intentionally withhold creative for certain ad formats from their PMax as a way to steer their campaigns away from placements they want to avoid, such as YouTube Shorts or feed-based units.

If the ad strength meter becomes the deciding factor, becoming a mechanism to scale or limit campaigns rather than a best practice suggestion, it will become a powerful feature that forces advertisers to adopt Google's campaign settings. Probably.

don't stand in front of me

Retail media networks are copying TV's advance strategy.

Home Depot hosted something called “InFront” last week to show off its RMN, Orange Apron Media, which is joining a growing number of brands partnering with retail media, Digiday reports. .

More importantly, the dog and pony show is Home Depot's way of standing out among the crowd of RMNs while marketers decide where to allocate their annual media spend.

It is also a good idea to incorporate a TV advertising strategy in advance into retail media. For example, Home Depot touted a new partnership with Univision to open up its Orange Apron Media inventory to streaming placements.

Just look at Walmart and Amazon. TV is becoming a central part of the media strategies of leading retailers and e-commerce platforms. RMN without streaming playback risks falling behind its rivals. Increasing competition explains why agency executives told Digiday they expect to see more events like Home Depot next year.

In other news, Home Depot used InFront as an opportunity to rebrand RMN from Retail Media+. The new name comes from the orange aprons worn by store staff.

Cookies cannot be uncrumbled

Here's a difficult question. What if, as the digital advertising industry races through the testing and implementation phase of the privacy sandbox, perhaps during the second quarter of this year, we see a significant loss in open web revenue and CPMs as a result?

The online advertising industry could be in serious trouble unless the CMA, the UK competition authority overseeing the rollout of the Privacy Sandbox API, steps in and reverses the suspension.

It could take a year or two to sort out a mess like this, but that's optimistic.

As Adweek reports, IAB Tech Lab CEO Anthony Kawatsur said at a Tech Lab event last week that once the damage is done, it will be difficult for many small media companies to recover.

That's why CMA is asking the ad tech industry to share their candid feedback on Privacy Sandbox and Pronto.

In another session, Isaac Foster, a principal engineer at Microsoft, said that once programmatic budgets are redirected to walled gardens in the next year or two, most third-party ad tech will end, regardless of other outcomes. I said it could mean that.

I don't know if anything can be salvaged from that, said Foster, who joined Microsoft from Xandr (and before that, via AppNexus).

