Northwest Washington: A dead zone for tech startups?





The latest independent ranking of the Pacific Northwest's top technology startups is eye-catching. Not because of what was written there. But there is a distinct lack of tech startups in Northwest Washington.

But at the same time, Choose Whatcom, an economic development initiative supported by the Port of Bellingham, Whatcom County and the City of Bellingham, touts the area as a hotbed for tech startups. Bellingham Angel Investors is planning a local pitch event. Additionally, the Technology Alliance Group for Northwest Washington (TAG NW), which is based in Bellingham and serves Whatcom and Skagit counties, is bringing back its Innovation Award.

The apparent disagreements may have more to do with evolving definitions and perhaps unfulfilled local aspirations than disagreements.

Seattle-based technology news site GeekWires' long-running GeekWire 200 regularly ranks startups based on publicly available information. And in the Q1 2024 rankings, high-tech companies less than 15 years old, defined as privately held companies that are not owned by private equity, are located in the triangle bordering Marysville, Richmond, and Victoria, British Columbia. Not a single start-up company is included.

The more comprehensive GeekWire startup list, which includes more than 1,300 technology startups headquartered in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and British Columbia, includes only a handful of startups from Whatcom and Skagit counties ( (some websites have been shut down), and is flanked by giant tech startups. Clusters have occurred in the Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle metropolitan areas.

Based on interviews with more than a dozen organizations and startups, the challenge in Northwest Washington is that it is a rather fragmented environment for local entrepreneurs, one that has some missing pieces in terms of startup environment and resources. , and may not be in northwestern Washington. It's a complete dead zone for technology startups.

Common resources are not enough

General startup resources are available. CJ Seitz, director of the Small Business Development Center at Western Washington University, said the university itself is part of a nationwide SBDC network funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration, and the center has an annual It said it serves about 500 companies.

About 5% will be technology companies by 2023, Seitz said, but SDBC supports not only startups but also established small and medium-sized businesses looking to scale up or sell. Free consulting provides executive-level advice to businesses at no cost, she said. This applies to small and medium-sized businesses in all sectors, including technology.

Tidal Vision technical director Daniel Jackson looks at samples of chitosan-based products on Monday, March 25. The company is a green tech startup based in Bellingham. (Finn Wendt/Cascadia Daily News)

And it's clear that more established technology companies have a presence in Whatcom and Skagit counties, from Bible study software maker Faithlife to real estate sales platform Brivity.

However, these resources are not always of the right kind or sufficient for technology entrepreneurs.

Diane Kamionka, executive director of the nonprofit Northwest Innovation Resource Center, said there are entrepreneurs who are starting more traditional businesses, such as restaurants, accounting services, and nail salons, but we are calling them, in a sense, He said he considers himself an entrepreneur. There are inventors who come up with something completely new and we call them innovative entrepreneurs.

She said innovative entrepreneurs may need special types of support.

According to Kamionka, the people we support are usually unable to obtain loans from banks. They don't have the history banks require. In many cases, there isn't even a product. So we tend to focus on investing in ventures, angels, or individuals.

bright technology, big city

The unique needs of technology startups tend to favor more fully developed and tailored startup ecosystems, such as those that already exist in Seattle and Vancouver, with easy access to investors, mentors, and colleagues for networking. Some of those interviewed said they had access.

Seattle is very close for relatively young people and there are a lot of cultural environments and things there. In Bellingham, Kamionka said, it's like you have to hunt to find groups. But if he's in Seattle, each day of the week he can go to five different startup groups.

We suffer from being too close to Vancouver and Seattle, she said. It's easy for people to just go there.

Don Miller, a member of Bellingham Angel Investors, also advocated for a more cohesive ecosystem for startups and investors in Northwest Washington. He said there are many services provided by various local business support organizations such as TAG NW and SBDC, but the number of connections is not that high.

Miller said there is a lot of overlap between these groups and not much interaction. I have been an angel investor with BAI for the past five years and have never seen these groups openly solicit investments or create opportunities for us. There is a disconnect between these groups and investors.

Fellow BAI member and Bellingham resident Gene Kishinevski said the startup ecosystem in Northwest Washington is small compared to large tech hubs like Seattle. There are relatively few organizations and events, and there are few spaces for people to gather regularly.

This is a form of fragmentation and can hinder potential innovative entrepreneurs.

Miller said it can be confusing because there are many different groups who don't know each other and each group only offers a portion of what the startup wants/needs.

Other shortcomings repeatedly cited by interviewees included the lack of a major research university to spin off technology for commercialization, and the lack of formal startup incubators and accelerator programs to help startups go from idea to investment. One of the reasons was that there was no such thing.

The Washington Technology Industry Association, a Seattle-based trade group, said the membership of high-tech companies in Whatcom and Skagit counties is very low, but efforts in northwest Washington have changed over time. , I have also seen that it takes time.

What I think the ecosystem needs is that we need individuals or groups with the bandwidth to bring the community together for a consistent startup-focused event. said Nick Ellingson, WTIA Startup Ambassador and Product Director. We're ready to support that with curriculum, mentors, speakers, etc., but it's hard to go into an area with resources where there's no one locally already starting things.

Beyond software technology

There may be additional factors behind the lack of Northwest Washington startups on the current GeekWire 200 list. That's because the definition of a technology startup is evolving, going far beyond traditional consumer or enterprise software technology.

Essentially, it's a generation of startups that don't necessarily think of themselves as tech startups and don't think about going public or ranking.

NWIRC's Kamionka said it is now impossible to make airplanes or even agricultural equipment without using some technology. And because our region has a lot of really innovative people who have the technology to enable equipment and products in our industries, whether it's agriculture, maritime, energy or clean technology applications. , I think we should really try to help.

One high-profile startup is FarmHQ (formerly CODA Farm Technologies), which was founded in 2020 at Wallace Farm in Burlington. The company, which automates farm irrigation through a combination of smart hardware and software, confirms reports that it will soon pursue a Series A round of venture capital, expanding its reach to customer farms in more than 30 states and provinces in the U.S. and Canada. And Mexico said it is introducing the device.

Quality Department Manager Ashlie Simmons provides quality control for Tidal Vision products. (Finn Wendt/Cascadia Daily News)

Tidal Vision is another example. Founded in 2015 and currently employing about 190 people in a 52,000-square-foot facility in Bellingham, the startup falls into the green technology category, taking discarded crab shells from fisheries and using them underwater. Chitosan, a biomolecule that can be applied as an industrial biopolymer, is extracted. Processing industries, agricultural industries, and materials science industries, including textiles.

Tidal Visions CEO Craig Kasberg said he doesn't think the space is so lacking in our type of industrial biotech/clean tech/climate tech business. There is plenty of commercial real estate zoned for industrial use, and prices are reasonable. Energy is primarily renewable and low cost.

Kassberg credits NWIRC with helping introduce him to investors, advisors, brokers and more.

The second non-software technology startup to collaborate with NWIRC is Astraeus Ocean Systems. It's also based in Bellingham, but it's still in its very early stages. Founder Alex Parker said the company, which was founded in 2022 and has zero full-time employees, plans to eventually build a network of autonomous surface vehicles that will provide low-cost marine data collection technology. Ta.

From my perspective, it feels like Bellingham has a lot of unrealized potential to host a thriving tech startup ecosystem, Parker said. But first, he said, it makes sense to work backwards from what kinds of tech startups make sense in areas like climate change and conservation technology, and what those needs are.

Many involve hardware development, laboratory work, or field work. Parker said affordable access to physical space for this type of work is limited. Access to desks in coworking spaces is easy to secure, but waiting lists for low-cost shop spaces can last for years.

Parker said Astraeus plans to continue collaborating with NWIRC on several projects to further foster regional investment and workforce development at the intersection of climate, ocean and space technology. Stated.

Tidal Vision's Alex Gaynor scoops chitosan extracted from discarded crab shells from a tote bag. The startup uses chitosan to manufacture products for various industrial applications. (Finn Wendt/Cascadia Daily News) Bridging the gap and increasing your visibility

Even without a clear hub connecting resource spokes, several regional organizations have plans to foster and support startup activity.

Perhaps the most ambitious belongs to NWIRC. Kamionka said the nonprofit is building a network of innovation centers that will provide services for entrepreneurs, including advice, incubator space, introductions to funding sources and access to prototyping resources.

She expects one facility to open in early 2025 at the SWIFT Center (formerly Northern State Hospital campus) in Sedro-Woolley in Skagit County. Her other facility in Snohomish County is scheduled to open near Arlington Airport in Cascade. Industrial center in mid-2025.

As Kamionka has previously stated, there is nothing planned for Whatcom County at this time, and the county does not want a physical campus to accommodate innovative startups. A spokesperson for the Port of Bellingham confirmed that the focus is not on a new innovation center, but instead on a number of other economic development resources for technology startups in Whatcom County.

But other efforts are underway in the county this year. The organization said the TAG NWs Tech Innovation Awards, which were last presented before the pandemic, will be held again in May. Bellingham Angel Investors will be holding a startup pitch competition for Whatcom and Skagit counties at Whatcom Community College in early November.

Overall, even if Northwest Washington doesn't become a typical tech hub, John Sternlicht, CEO of the Skagit County Economic Development Alliance, believes the region will continue to grow with tech startups. I hope there will be more.

Sternlicht said it's hard to think of the negatives. We want to have more tech startups because they, like other entrepreneurs, are the way to build generational wealth and ultimately create jobs.

The Milken Institute's recent Best Performing Cities 2024 report on economic performance ranked Bellingham 12th overall among small U.S. cities and 47th among so-called tech-intensive cities (report co-authors According to the survey, it is ranked relatively high. The same report ranked Bellingham last, at 87th, for one-year high-tech growth rate.

This means that although the country has an established high-tech sector, growth has been relatively slow, perhaps because expansion in the high-tech sector has plateaued, said lead author Maggie Switek. Stated.

By comparison, Milken's report ranks the Mount Vernon-Anacortes area 76th overall among the 203 small metropolitan areas on the list, and 131st in high-tech concentration and It's significantly lower than Bellingham, which ranks 135th in high-tech growth.

The nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank's annual report included only the Bellingham and Mount Vernon-Anacortes areas in northwest Washington. Five of his 13 factors measured were technology factors.

Frank Catalano is CDN's business and jobs columnist. Please contact [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cascadiadaily.com/2024/mar/31/northwest-washington-state-dead-zone-for-tech-startups/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

