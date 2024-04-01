



GENEVA, Switzerland, April 1, 2024 (Globe Newswire) — CK McWhorter & McWhorter Family Trust, a pioneer in luxury and innovation in the investment world, revolutionizes the luxury wellness chateau and resort experience through integration We will promote forward-looking initiatives. Combining quantum computing and cutting-edge technology. This strategic initiative represents a bold leap forward in the realm of luxury hospitality and wellness, where tradition and innovation come together to create an unparalleled experience for discerning guests.

At the heart of this initiative is the Trust's commitment to redefining luxury wellness through the marriage of timeless elegance and technological innovation. By leveraging quantum computing and premium technology, the Trust aims to improve every aspect of the luxury wellness experience, from personalized treatments to sustainable operations.

The Family's luxury wellness chateau serves as a symbol of sophistication and tranquility, offering guests an immersive journey into a realm of total well-being and sophistication. Here's how quantum computing and luxury technology are seamlessly integrated into luxury wellness castles.

Personalized Wellness Experience: Quantum algorithms analyze guests' unique biometric data and preferences to customize a bespoke wellness program that addresses their individual needs and goals. From personalized nutrition plans to customized spa treatments, guests will enjoy a truly personalized wellness journey. Cutting-edge health monitoring: Advanced health monitoring devices with quantum-inspired sensors continuously track guests' vital signs and health metrics. real time. This data is analyzed using quantum computing algorithms to provide insights into a guest's overall health and enable proactive interventions if needed. Sustainable Operations: Quantum-inspired design principles and energy-efficient technologies are integrated into the chateau's infrastructure to minimize environmental impact and maximize sustainability. From renewable energy sources to eco-friendly building materials, the chateau will embody the Trust's commitment to environmental stewardship. Immersive Wellness Technology: Powered by quantum computing and luxury technology, cutting-edge wellness technology enhances guests' sensory experiences and promotes relaxation and relaxation. Rejuvenation. From immersive virtual reality meditation sessions to personalized aromatherapy infused with quantum-inspired scents, guests will be immersed in a world of unparalleled luxury and tranquility.

“Our luxury wellness chateaux represent the pinnacle of luxury hospitality and wellness,” said Carter McWhorter. “By integrating quantum computing and cutting-edge technology into every aspect of the guest experience, we We are redefining what it means to enjoy elite-level luxury health.” & wellness experience.

The Ultra Elite Wellness Château Collection is prepared to attract a prestigious clientele consisting of monarchs, elite executives, elite athletes, elite families and respected individuals from around the world, as well as academics and young people supported by selected philanthropic causes. is in place. With a discerning palate for luxury and a strong interest in holistic health, these guests seek unparalleled experiences that seamlessly blend luxury and innovative health. Each chateau in the collection caters to the unique needs and aspirations of this elite clientele, providing a sanctuary where they can rejuvenate, recharge and embark on a journey of self-discovery while indulging in luxury.

As part of a holistic approach to wellness, the UltraElite Wellness Chateau Collection integrates cutting-edge technology and visionary content aimed at helping guests reach their full potential. To do. Through an immersive audio-visual experience and mental programming for success, guests will be inspired to unlock new levels of performance, resilience and fulfillment. The UltraElite Wellness Chateau Collection leaves a lasting legacy of health, prosperity, and philanthropy by harnessing the power of luxury hospitality for positive social change, enabling individuals to thrive in all aspects of their lives. We are aiming for

McWhorter Family Trust's forward-thinking efforts highlight our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability in the luxury hospitality industry. As guests embark on a transformative journey to wellness at the Trust's luxury wellness chateau, they will be greeted with unparalleled luxury, personalized care and a deep sense of well-being.

McWhorter Family Trust is a visionary leader in luxury investing and philanthropy, dedicated to shaping a future where luxury and social impact coexist in harmony. With a deep-rooted commitment to excellence, innovation and sustainability,

The Trust leverages cutting-edge technology and strategic investments to redefine the luxury experience and drive positive impact globally.

Disclaimer, Disclosure and Legal Notice: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial or investment advice. It is not intended to provide specific recommendations, recommendations, or investment strategies. Information contained herein is subject to change without notice.

Regulatory considerations:

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offer, sale, or purchase will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. The McWhorter Foundation is not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may operate under exemptions. All investment decisions should be made in consultation with appropriate legal and financial advisors, taking into account a potential investor's individual circumstances and objectives.

Forward-looking statements:

We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Actual results or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, regulatory and legal developments, market conditions, the outcome of negotiations, etc. there is. The Company undertakes no intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/918fa6b3-7278-4f07-aa5a-2f0b2fa5754a.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2024/04/01/2854982/0/en/C-K-McWhorter-Moves-Forward-With-Elite-Luxury-Wellness-Chateaus-Resorts-With-Integration-of-Quantum-Computing-and-Cutting-Edge-Technology.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos