Robust AI ecosystem: What Indonesia and China can achieve together





In today's digital age, artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a cornerstone of technological innovation. Through Collaborative Research and Innovation in Artificial Intelligence (Corica), the government announced the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy in 2020 to maximize the use of AI for the welfare of local communities and the development of the nation. I aimed. This strategy emphasizes AI education and research, the application of technology in strategic areas, the development of secure data infrastructure, the development of supportive regulations, the establishment of a robust AI ecosystem, and the importance of international cooperation in the field of AI. is emphasized.

As mentioned earlier, one of the pillars of Indonesia's national AI strategy is international cooperation. The government took the prescient step of granting Sam Altman, founder of his OpenAI, the technology company that developed ChatGPT and other generative AI tools, a golden visa.

China's rapid technological advances have established it as one of the world leaders in AI research and development. On the other hand, Indonesia is a country with great digital potential and opportunities to leverage AI in various fields. But what would happen if these two countries teamed up in a technology partnership? The possibilities could be enormous.

China's strength in AI

China has demonstrated its superior capabilities in AI through various innovations and practical applications. From facial recognition systems in train stations to medical applications that help doctors diagnose illnesses, China is integrating AI into the daily lives of its citizens. With the full support of the government and large-scale investments from the private sector, China has successfully established a sustainable and robust AI ecosystem. The proliferation of AI in industrial processes, medical research, self-driving cars, and a variety of other applications is expected to add US$600 billion in annual economic value to the Chinese economy. According to consultants McKinsey & Company, AI-powered products such as facial recognition and machine learning will help companies in the financial, consumer, manufacturing, and technology sectors integrate AI into their processes, products, and services. , economic output will increase and costs will decrease. Once fully commercialized, AI technology in China is predicted to create value equivalent to 3.7% of its gross domestic product (GDP), or approximately US$600 billion.

Indonesia’s potential in AI

Indonesia is a country with a population of over 270 million people and has a wealth of data that can be processed for various purposes, including AI development. This data comes from a variety of sources, from e-commerce and social media to public services. Such huge amounts of data give AI the opportunity to learn and develop more accurate and efficient models. Indonesia's digital market is growing rapidly due to the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones, creating an environment suitable for technological innovation. Industries such as fintech, e-commerce, and digital education are just a few examples of how AI is being leveraged to power services such as product recommendations on e-commerce platforms and user behavior analysis in fintech apps. Additionally, the rise of technology startups in Indonesia shows the innovative spirit of the younger generation. Many of these startups are focused on developing AI-based solutions, such as facial recognition for security, chatbots for customer service, and data analysis for business prediction. Based on the National Strategic Plan, the government has identified several priority areas for AI development, including health, bureaucratic reform, education and research, food security, mobility, and smart cities.

Technology partnership opportunities

By combining China's strengths in AI research and development with Indonesia's market potential and innovation, the two countries have an opportunity to form a mutually beneficial partnership, especially in the development of priority areas outlined in the Indonesian government's national plan. can be obtained.

The first partnership opportunity is the exchange of knowledge in the field of AI, which acts as a catalyst for innovation. By collaborating on research projects, both countries can combine their respective expertise to address technological challenges. Collaborative workshops and seminars facilitate technical discussions and sharing of the latest results. Exchange programs allow researchers and engineers to gain exposure to the latest methods while improving research efficiency through the sharing of best practices. This collaboration, which includes joint curriculum development, will advance AI research and strengthen bilateral ties in technology.

The second opportunity aligns with one of the pillars of Indonesia's national AI strategy: cooperation in AI training and education. Intensive training programs, internships at Chinese technology companies, and joint workshops and seminars will help Indonesian employees deepen their knowledge and skills in AI. By collaborating on curriculum development and access to advanced research facilities, we will ensure that AI education in Indonesia meets international standards. This cooperation will strengthen Indonesia's human resource capacity and strengthen bilateral relations in the technology field.

The third opportunity is collaboration in AI product development for the Southeast Asian market. By combining China's technological expertise with Indonesia's understanding of the local market, this cooperation will enable broader market access, resource optimization and continuous innovation. This cooperation not only brings commercial benefits, but also strengthens bilateral relations and lays the foundation for a deeper strategic partnership.

The fourth opportunity is collaboration in the development of AI-based cybersecurity policies and regulations. Given the importance of cybersecurity in today's digital age, both countries can work together to develop standards, protocols, and policies that ensure the security of data and digital transactions. This cooperation has the potential to provide important inputs to the National Cyber ​​Cryptography Service (BSSN) on mitigating cybersecurity risks, strengthening both countries' cybersecurity infrastructure, and ensuring the safe and responsible application of AI technologies.

conclusion

AI is the cornerstone of technological innovation in today's digital age. Indonesia has demonstrated its commitment to maximizing the use of AI for the welfare of its citizens through initiatives such as the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy and Corica. Meanwhile, technological advances have established China as a global leader in AI. The combination of China's strengths in AI R&D and Indonesia's market potential and innovation creates opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships. Through knowledge exchange, training, and joint product development, both countries can create innovative AI solutions for the Southeast Asian market, strengthen bilateral relations, and jointly advance technology in the region.

