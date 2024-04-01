BoAt's new ad criticizes Apple and divides the internet





Some users were not impressed with boAt's “Don't be a fanboy” campaign.

It's not uncommon for brands to leverage innovation to gain an edge in competitive markets. Many companies employ unique techniques to attract customer attention and gain an advantage in the market. Similarly, electronics brand boAt recently criticized tech giant Apple, urging people to “think better” and switch from Apple AirPods to boAt's new products. In the campaign, the company avoided using the name, referring directly to the product using terms such as “i” and “pro-max” and social recognition associated with Apple. The electronics company also doubled down on the insinuation that it was referring to Apple in the new ad by adding a sarcastic caption. While many praised the brand's creativity in the campaign, some users were not impressed.

In the ad, the company touts itself as an alternative to the US-based luxury tech giant in the wireless earbud space. In the “Don't be a Fanboy” video the company shared on his X, the proud “boAthead” member is seen with a family of passionate “Fanboys” who represent Apple. The ad highlights the features of his boAt's new products through humor and subtly criticizes the traditional features of Apple AirPods and other products and the family's dedication to the product.

Disclaimer: No fruit was harmed in the making of this film. It is time to give Indian brands a chance to compete at the global level. Don't be a fanboy, be a borehead. pic.twitter.com/nQou26YLfc

boAt (@RockWithboAt) March 30, 2024

While running a recent ad, boAt said, “No fruit was harmed in the making of this film. It's time to give Indian brands a chance to compete at a global level. Don't be a mehha, be smart. ” boAt said in its disclaimer. With X.

The video spurred discussion on the internet, with some users praising boAt's innovation and others criticizing it as a new low in advertising strategy. Social media users were divided over the fact that Apple and boAt cater to very different customer bases. Many said the ad was just a marketing gimmick.

“Start your own R&D department and compete with them. White label companies will always go out of business,” said a user.

Another added: “You'll never reach the brand value that Apple has created, especially with a marketing gimmick like that.”

“There's nothing wrong with mocking a brand. But if you want to mock a brand, you should be able to compete with it on quality, specs, longevity, and everything else. I hate Apple. But this… The ad seems incorrect. Can you compare Ur Peak Boat tws and Apple airpod max latest generation with this and prove that you are the best?” the user said.

“Make a good product. No need to sell patriotism,” the user wrote.

Somewhere along the line, a boAt copywriter went home thinking he had “punched the issue on Apple” by writing, “No harm was done in creating this ad.” And the trade portal reports it as “Shots fired!” Once again, I am pleased with boAt's popularity and wish it continued success.Initiatives like this

bhatnaturally (@bhatnaturally) March 31, 2024

Another said: “Sorry Mr. Boat, but good luck Mr. Rage Raho. By the way, you have a long way to go before you take potshots at Apple. We're rooting for you though.'' , please don't make it awkward,” he added.

“Boat is asking people to ditch Apple and buy Boat earphones. It's like Oyo is making fun of Taj hotels. People book Taj hotels just for the comfortable beds and pillows. Similarly, people are not paying 23000/- just for the sound quality,” said user X.

