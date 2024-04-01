Google ousts Australian staff in promotion, cloud chief Alistair Diaz resigns





One person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the announcement from Google was shocking and that Google was effectively ghosting employees by not announcing the elimination of promotions.

They also said they were left unsure whether they would be eligible for promotion again within six months.

Should those who have worked hard and sacrificed family time to get promoted continue to do so? We need to give people confidence that this is not the Google we joined, sources said.

A Google spokesperson disputed the finding that promotions had been discontinued, but could not say how many promotions would be made to Australian employees at this time.

Our cloud market development division has promotions. A spokesperson said the numbers are not broken down by region or market.

We also continue to invest in our people, including through development programs and internal mobility opportunities.

About 10% of the team was promoted in the previous promotion, the person said, and the promotion was meant to reward two to three years of responsibilities.

global redundancy

The move to reduce Google's promotional budget comes after the company laid off 12,000 people, or about 6% of its workforce, a year ago. Small continued rounds of job cuts have been reported across global businesses this year.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai warned employees in January that roles could be further reduced throughout the year as the company improves profitability and focuses on AI.

The reality is that creating this investment capacity requires making difficult choices, Pichai wrote in a memo to employees.

While many of these changes have already been announced, some teams will continue to make certain resource allocation decisions throughout the year as needed, and some roles may be affected.

A Google spokesperson said Diaz has chosen to leave Google Cloud.

Under his leadership, the company is in a strong position to significantly grow its business, continue to invest in local infrastructure and seize opportunities in AI, she said.

Alistair has been a key part of our growth story in Australia and New Zealand. We wish him every success in his next adventure.

Subsequent AWS and Azure

IBRS analyst Joe Sweeney said Google continues to lose a significant lead in Australia to its biggest rivals AWS and Microsoft's Azure, which could persuade companies to buy Google's AI technology. He said that it is making it difficult.

At IBRS, Mr Sweeney said that despite its competitive pricing, Google Cloud was rarely shortlisted as a core cloud platform by medium to large Australian organizations. This is not the case in other markets, especially India and Southeast Asia.

Mr Sweeney said part of Google's challenge in Australia was its positioning in the market, arguing that Google was selling all parts of its AI strategy, but not its vision. .

Microsoft is great at marketing to its existing customer base, but Google is trying to sell its capabilities. In other words, competitors are selling piping hot goodness, and Google is serving hot beef, he said.

Google's services are at least as capable as their rivals and offer great value. But it does not effectively position ICT owners in a way that excites them. [information and communication technology] budget.

Sweeney noted that more IT professionals trust Microsoft more because they know how to manage Microsoft servers and develop with Microsoft code.

Sure, that resume-driven decision-making isn't a strict rationale, but it's shaping the market, he said.

