Balancing technology transformation and soft skills





Even as technology continues to make our lives easier and better, those same technologies will rapidly change the world as we know it. Advances in technology have advanced by leaps and bounds over the years. The exact rate is unknown because the rate of progress is constantly being measured. As computer scientist and author Ray Kurzweil puts it: In the 21st century, he will not experience 100 years of progress. Rather (at today's pace) it would be 20,000 years of progress.

The implications of these advances are wide-ranging. There are social, environmental, political and cultural changes. The impact on the workplace is still evolving.

One of the consequences of accelerating technological advances is creating a VUCA environment. What is VUCA? Originally a military term, it has now transitioned into the common business acronyms Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity.

Volatility refers to the speed and recurrence of change. Rapid and frequent changes in technology create unstable situations. Uncertainty relates to the unpredictability when there is no high confidence in the expected impact or outcome of a technology. Complexity refers to the fact that there are many interdependent factors, any of which can cause other changes or downstream consequences. Complex situations make it difficult to analyze and find the best path forward. Ambiguity indicates that the situation is unclear or not yet defined, and there is no one right way, leading to ambiguous decision-making. VUCA is a combination of these challenges.

VUCA is essentially the intersectionality of how much is known about a situation and how predictable are possible outcomes.

While each VUCA situation may be different, there are several accepted approaches to dealing with it. Building resilience is one of the traditional approaches. Resilience allows you to stay calm and maintain a positive attitude when VUCA occurs. That calm demeanor and positivity are critical to enabling us to make good decisions, rationalize outcomes, and understand the cumulative impact of actions taken. Think of being resilient as owning a personal domain. Even if I couldn't control all her VUCA components. How a person approaches her VUCA or any changes will affect the outcome.

There is a common concept in counseling: E ​​+ R = O. This means event + (your) reaction = outcome. Essentially, it means that although there are things (events) out of your control, your reaction has a significant impact on the outcome. For example, you can't control organizational change at work, but you can control how you react to it. Will you embrace change? Will you find a way to adapt? Will you rally against the new normal? Would you like to express your dissent? Do you support positive thinking? Each of these is a possible reaction. But your reaction will affect the outcome for you and perhaps others.

Advances in technology bring about change. Transformation means changing. But we know that change, good or bad, can trigger strong emotions, which can be good or bad. Other skills, such as soft skills, are also important for successful technology transformation.

Organizations need to consider the human side of any change. That is, how will your employees, vendors, customers, prospects, and analysts react? It's important to understand the potential reactions and anticipate the downstream effects of the change.

Many organizations are also implementing change management processes, project management tools, and strategizing how new technology (or tools or processes) will impact their bottom line. However, it is also necessary to analyze and prepare for the ripple effects.

This is when soft skills (these days called power skills or human skills) need to balance technological transformation. Rapid advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence have many employees concerned about their job security. There's no denying that technology is changing the way people work. However, power skills are still necessary. Learning and development leaders need to recognize that improved power skills can make technology transformation work for the organization rather than against employees.

There are many power skills that are useful in VUCA situations. Gaining empathy allows leaders to more easily align employees with future workflow changes. Emotional intelligence creates better working relationships as employees adjust to the new normal. These types of skills help develop employees who are willing to learn something new, seek out more information, and are ready to succeed. Employees who have situational awareness, are comfortable in uncomfortable situations, and are agile enough to make quick decisions while pivoting when necessary will thrive in VUCA situations.

There are many resources available to help organizations address VUCA. For example, the book Focused, Fast, and Flexible: Create Agility Advantage in a VUCA World by Nick Horney and Tom OShea provides a framework to help organizations anticipate, adapt, and respond quickly to ongoing change. Shared.

Power skills like resilience balance the inevitable technological transformation when we encounter VUCA. Leaders will help their employees grow while helping build a new normal. Resilient organizations grow through VUCA situations, becoming stronger and more adaptable. This puts organizations in a better position for future technological transformation.

There are various predictions about technological progress. One thing is for sure, however: the future remains VUCA, and organizations that prioritize power skills will be able to grow through it more effectively, successfully, and perhaps faster.

