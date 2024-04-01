Backed by neuroscience, AdTonos focuses on modifying audio quality to improve advertising ROI. | Story





AdTonos, which works with publishers to monetize podcasts, streaming radio and other audio content, has introduced new advertising innovations that improve the quality of ads across the most popular devices and audio formats. Branded as Amplifier, the company says this new technology transforms quality in real time, creating an improved listening experience that captures listeners' attention and increases brand recall. Backed by auditory neuroscience research in partnership with research firm Neurosenics, AdTonos says its new His Amplifier tool can increase advertisers' return on investment by up to 2x.

This claim is based in fact on research showing that poor audio quality has negative consequences for advertisers. This study created a benchmark for audio ad quality by analyzing outdated definitions against the backdrop of the explosion of new devices and environments on which audio ads can now be consumed. According to AdTonos, by optimizing audio frequencies and overriding device-related technical limitations, Amplifier ensures clear and distinct audio ads. Results are independently verified by MOAT/Oracle.

CEO Michal Marcinik said audibility is the new visibility. As audio advertising consumption explodes, from podcasting to digital radio to in-game audio, audibility is becoming more important in the eyes of buyers. Sound quality is essential to the impact and effectiveness of your message. We built Amplifier to revolutionize audio quality in advertising and create engaging experiences across currently available devices and listening environments.

The studio-based research that inspired the creation of Amplifier took existing definitions from the IAB Open Framework and rigorously applied them across the most popular audio devices on the market today through the lens of the latest guidance on metrics such as loudness. A test was applied. And the volume. As a result, we have proposed two updated specific terms for Audible Ad Playout. Ads must not be filtered or flagged as invalid traffic (IVT). In addition, the volume settings of the player and device used to serve the ad must cause the ad to play at a volume greater than 10 dB for at least 25% of the ad playback time. This redefined concept of audibility was used to build Amplifier audio enhancement technology that can dynamically enhance audio ads to meet standards.

AdTonos then collaborated with Neurensics to conduct real-world testing using MRI scans to determine the impact of amplifier-enhanced versus unenhanced audio. The companies believe that Amplifier-enhanced ad quality changes emotional perception from negative to positive, significantly activating positive emotions in audio ads, improving campaign effectiveness and increasing ROI. Both companies say that the results clearly show that

The last meaningful study on the definition of audio advertising dates back to 2018, and our bespoke research aims to maximize buyers' return on investment and drive industry-wide awareness of this important metric. It highlights the urgent need to establish updated and comprehensive metrics on gender, Marcznik said. .

London-based AdTonos has been looking to grow its U.S. business over the past few years. The company has hired former Adswizz and Spotify executives to help lead its U.S. operations. In addition to ad agencies such as GroupM and Havas, we also work with several demand-side platforms such as Triton, AdsWizz, iHeartRadio, Xasis, and Xander. Several podcast companies also use the service, including Acast, Amazon Music, iHearts Spreaker, and Wondery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insideradio.com/free/backed-with-neuroscience-adtonos-focuses-on-audio-quality-fixes-to-improve-ad-roi/article_8d2881f4-eff8-11ee-bd3a-93d0457a6136.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos