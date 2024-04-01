Mental health experts say AI can help as former international rugby player finds support in chatbot





Simply put, former rugby international Ben Alexander turned to artificial intelligence when he was feeling overwhelmed. AI chatbots can help communicate emotions, but experts don't think they can replace therapists. What's next? Researchers say that as technology becomes more sophisticated, professionals need to engage with and leverage it.

At 5am on Monday, former rugby international Ben Alexander woke up feeling overwhelmed and wanting to talk to someone.

He had a big weekend with his family and was scheduled to give an important presentation at work the next day.

If you or someone you know needs help: Suicide Callback Service (1300 659 467) Lifeline (13 11 14) Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Crisis Support Line 13YARNon 13 92 76 Kids Helpline (1800 551 800) Beyond Blue (1300 224 636) Headspace (1800 650 890) ReachOut on au. Reach Out.comMensLine Australia, 1300 789 978

Rather than relying on family, friends or a helpline, Alexander turned to the AI ​​chatbot Pi.

“I just wanted to do really well. [on the presentation] I just felt overwhelmed and didn't really know what to do or how to prepare,” he said.

“We didn’t want to bother anyone by going straight to the chatbot at 5am on a Monday when everyone else was sleeping.”

The chatbot helped Alexander understand why he was feeling overwhelmed and gave him some helpful suggestions as he had a presentation coming up.

“Pi helped me organize my thoughts at the beginning of the week, and I ended up having a good week.My presentation went well. “I think it was because of the pie that I was able to do it,” he said.

Alexander, who retired in 2018, played 154 games for the Brumbies and 72 Tests for the Wallabies.

He has been very open about his post-retirement struggles, blogging on the platform Substack and interacting with followers on X (formerly Twitter), where he posted a transcript of a conversation he had with a chatbot in January.

“There's nothing to be ashamed of if you're just going through a tough time. We're just doing what we can,” Alexander said.

The quality of AI depends on programming

Professor Joe Robinson is Head of Suicide Research at Origen, a not-for-profit specialist youth mental health service based in Melbourne.

She was intrigued by the former rugby player turned AI.

Professor Joe Robinson believes that professionals need to engage with technology as it becomes more sophisticated. (Courtesy of Joe Robinson)

“I think he's great [Alexander] It was a very positive experience,” Professor Robinson said.

“Technology isn't going anywhere. It's just going to get more sophisticated and more immersive as time goes on. So I think we have to approach technology as professionals.”

However, Professor Robinson has some caveats when looking at technology to help with mental illness.

“They are [chatbots] Their quality depends on the content they can draw and the people who create the programs. I'm a little worried. [that] There’s going to be some bias there,” she said.

The future of mental health

Ella Johnson has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and is pursuing a position at Headspace Broken Hill.

Ella Johnson sees how AI can help start conversations, but says it won't take away therapists' jobs. (ABC Broken Hill: Josh Mercer)

Johnson is also part of the organization's Youth Reference Group, whose members range in age from 16 to 24.

Until she heard about Alexander's use of AI, she had never heard of anyone using it to start a conversation.

“I did a little research myself and used one of the AI ​​services and found that it was actually quite impressive, which was a pleasant surprise,” Johnson said.

While they may be a good way to start a conversation, Johnson believes chatbots can't replace human connection in therapy.

“I think I interpreted it. [AI] myself [as] It’s more like a diary app,” she said.

“Diverge, [it’s] It's a type of journaling that's fairly well-established and very effective.

“But having real-time validation when you're in a bit of a crisis and need support is very helpful. Of course, it doesn't replace experts, because they're needed in every situation.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-03-31/ben-alexander-ai-stigma-mental-health-conversations-therapists/103644542 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos