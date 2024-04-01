6 prompts Google Gemini asks for best results





Key Takeaways Gemini can be used for a variety of purposes, including drafting, brainstorming ideas, and general chatting. Gemini helps you manage your schedule by tracking appointments, deadlines, and tasks. Gemini can summarize documents and books, translate languages, help with research, plan meals, and even write poems and songs.

Generative AI and conversational AI are all the rage right now. ChatGPT may be the first name that comes to mind in the AI ​​space, but Google has no intention of leaving Gemini alone. Like all AI, Google Gemini's capabilities depend on your prompts. Geminis are powerful, but they can't read your mind (at least, not yet). That's why you need to give your Gemini the right questions and prompts to make them behave the way you want them to.

Related How to use Google's Gemini AI from the web or your phone Like ChatGPT, Gemini can be used for a variety of purposes, including creating drafts, brainstorming ideas, and generating art.

However, there is no need to worry. Here are 7 helpful prompts you can use with Google Gemini to get the most out of this powerful tool. Follow these prompts to get started and get creative with Gemini and all it can do.

Of course I asked Gemini for help.

I came up with a list of helpful prompts for Gemini and realized that I could actually ask Gemini to help me brainstorm articles. But it's like an Inception article that might break the internet. However, I used the prompt “Help me with an article idea on Gemini's Helpful Prompts” to see how it compared to my selection. It's debatable whether my list is better than the one I came up with for Gemini itself. .

“Some of Gemini's own suggestions include things like 'increase your productivity,' 'unleash your creativity,' and 'focus your energy on learning,' while others sound like sales pitches.”

Some of Gemini's own suggestions include things like “increase your productivity,” “unleash your creativity,” and “energize your learning,” which are more of a Gemini sales pitch than a list of what you can actually do. Contains things that sound like. However, digging deeper into these subcategories provides some valuable tips. For example, the “Improve your productivity” section highlights prompts that you can use to generate email replies, meeting topics, social media posts, or presentations. Learn how Gemini streamlines your workflow and Let me show you how it can save you time.”

Related Articles We tested Gemini Advanced vs. Copilot Pro — Here are the results for each AI Does Gemini Advanced or Copilot Pro offer more features for your $20/month AI subscription? ?The answer may surprise you.? 1 Manage your schedule “Please help me manage my schedule”

Gemini is happy to help you manage your busy life with our scheduling prompts. Gemini says it “helps you keep track of important commitments, deadlines, and tasks, so you can stay organized and efficient.” If you want to know more about what Gemini can do, just say “Help me manage my schedule” and the AI ​​will give you the information you need to start managing your schedule. We want to know what you currently use to manage your schedule, what your goals are, and what a typical week looks like.

I told Gemini to remind me to write an article about Gemini in 5 minutes, and it did just that. They also offered additional support: “Maybe I could gather resources for an article or write down some initial ideas.” This shows good context awareness because you asked for a reminder about writing an article.

We tested Gemini Advanced and ChatGPT Plus to see which has better associated AI. We wanted to know which AI chatbot subscription service is actually the best, so we put Gemini Advanced vs. ChatGPT Plus head-to-head. 2 “Summary…” to get a summary of almost any document

Gemini can help you summarize almost anything, from long documents to full-length books. I recently read the horror novel “The Heart is a Chainsaw'' and asked a Gemini to write a summary of the book for me. Gemini can easily summarize the plot without spoilers by simply saying, “Summary, my heart is a chainsaw.” This is like a book pitch and is not a substitute for reading a book.

To avoid this, I said to Gemini, “Please summarize “My Heart is a Chainsaw'' with a plot spoiler, and that's exactly what happened. He explained the overall plot and outlined the climax of the book. I also included a spoiler warning at the beginning of my answer, so if anyone else happened to come across my question, they would know to avoid it.

Related How to use Google's Gemini AI from the web or your phone Like ChatGPT, Gemini can be used for a variety of purposes, including creating drafts, brainstorming ideas, and generating art. 3 Translation of “Pocket-lint is the best technology site” in French

Sure, Google Translate is a powerful tool for translating languages, but Google Gemini does a similar job while providing a conversational way to ask for helpful information and translations. I asked Gemini to translate “Pocket-lint is the best technology site” into French. “Pocket-lint est le meilleur site de technology,” I responded. Interestingly, the entire answer was also in French, so the additional context Gemini provided didn't make sense to me. Using Google Translate, the same phrase was translated to “Pocket-Lint est le meilleur site Web technology”.

When I clicked the “Draft” button, the context was displayed in English, so I was able to actually understand it. Gemini provided three different translations of hers that varied in tone and context. This is a level of usefulness not found with other translators.

RELATED What is Gemini? Google's AI model and alternative to GPT-4 has arrived, explaining that Gemini outperforms GPT-4 by integrating text, images, video, and sound. Find everything you need to know about Google's AI models here. 4 Investigate various things “Please tell me about…”

If you want to know about something – almost anything – you can ask Gemini to help you with your research. Whether you're working on a school report or just want to learn more about a topic, you can learn a lot with Gemini. You can start with a broad question like “Tell me about golf,” and then expand your knowledge by narrowing in on what you want to know. You can then follow up with questions such as “Where was golf invented?” or “Who wrote the golf rulebook?”

In our golf example, Gemini provides a lot of details about the sport, from equipment to courses, and you can narrow it down from there. It offers other suggestions, including “many resources available online and in libraries” and “lessons from professional golfers.”

Related What is generative AI and what can it do? The world is buzzing with the topic of AI technology, but what exactly is generative AI? And how can we use it? I will explain. 5 Plan your meals “Please plan your meals…”

This is a little strange, but Geminis actually help plan their meals for the week, taking into account all sorts of dietary restrictions. If you start by saying, “Help me plan my meals,” Gemini will ask for more information, such as dietary restrictions, likes and dislikes, and how many people to feed. As a bonus, we'll also provide general tips to help you plan your meals.

Giving your Gemini the right information will help them create the most cost-effective and nutritious thing for the week. I asked Gemini to help me plan a meal around buffalo chicken, answering questions about how spicy the chicken should be, what cooking methods I'd like to use, etc. Once completed, you were provided with several recipes that you can use to make buffalo chicken. base meals, and they all sounded very promising.

Related 6 Fun AI Video Generators to Try While You Wait for OpenAI's Sora OpenAI's Sora revolutionizes video production and eliminates the need for a studio. Alternative AI video generators exist, although they are not yet available. 6 Write a poem, song, etc. “Please write…”

With the power of Google Gemini, I combined two of my favorite things: deathcore, a subgenre of heavy metal, and golf. With a simple prompt, “Write a deathcore song about golf,” Gemini managed to create hard-hitting lyrics that make golf sound like the most intense game in the world. You could also easily change this prompt to something like “Write a haiku about cheese” and see what Gemini spits out.

Deathcore examples include “The par is a prison, the fairway is a grave, the driver is a scythe, swing it to rave” and “The putter cracks skulls with a sickening crunch, and the chipper shreds flesh for every bloody lunch.” Lines like this really stand out and show how creative Buchan is. While writing lyrics that would bring Will Ramos and Tom Barber to their knees.

Related How to Create AI-Generated Art and Images with ChatGPT Whether you need stock photos or a Big Foot portrait, ChatGPT now lets you generate images using DALL-E AI became. Here's how, along with some tips and tricks. FAQ Q: How to use Gemini on the web or mobile?

You can use Gemini if ​​you're currently 18 or older and signed in to a Google Account that isn't managed by a parent, guardian, or Workspace admin. Gemini can be accessed from three main locations.

on the web. Use a dedicated Android app on a device with at least 4GB of RAM and Android 12 or later. A special section of the Google app on Apple devices with iOS 16 or later.

The free tier is available in over 40 languages ​​in over 230 countries and territories. A complete list is available from Google. Gemini Advanced works exclusively in US English in over 150 countries and territories.

Q: How much does Gemini Advanced cost?

Gemini Advanced is a paid service tier that costs $20 per month. For that money, you get access to Gemini running on the Ultra 1.0 model for the most complex tasks and fast performance, as well as future Gemini integrations with Gmail, Docs, and other apps. Masu. This service tier is paid and tied to a Google One subscription, which includes 2 TB of cloud storage and other benefits associated with Google One.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pocket-lint.com/google-gemini-prompts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos