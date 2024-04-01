Balchem ​​collaborates with Virginia Tech, Women's History Month, and NPEW 2024





April 1, 2024 — Major health and nutrition industry news for March includes Balchem's announcement of partnership with Virginia Tech to research the health benefits of minerals, DSM These include Firmenich highlighting the health benefits of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) for maternal health and Roquette's announcement. It will acquire IFF Pharma Solutions.

Nutrition Insight reviews some of the month's biggest news for March, including the role of women in fisheries, Nektium's reformulation of Zynamite for functional drinks, and FrieslandCampina Elements' latest algae-based omega-3 ingredient range, Novonesis. Let's look back at that. Some of the latest health claim approvals and innovations showcased at the 2024 Natural Products Expo West (NPEW).

March Essential Minerals for Health: Balchem ​​Announces Virginia Tech Research Center Opportunities Balchem ​​Corporation and Virginia Tech announce a partnership focused on researching the effects of essential minerals on human nutrition and health . The partnership will leverage a new research center in Virginia Tech's Department of Human Nutrition, Food and Exercise to expand the understanding and application of minerals in the health sciences. We spoke with Balchem's Nutritional Science Strategic Development Manager to find out how combining Balchem's expertise in chelated mineral nutrition with Virginia could make this collaboration particularly useful for older adults, athletes, and people with certain health conditions. We discussed how we can help you discover new mineral-related health benefits. Technology research ability.

FrieslandCampina Elements launches algae-based omega-3 brain health product range FrieslandCampina Elements launches algae-based omega-3 product range targeting brain health. This move introduced his sustainable, plant-based source of DHA, which is essential for lifelong cognitive function. Global Marketing Director of Performance, Active and Medical Nutrition for the company to expand its portfolio into plant-based nutrition, highlight the importance of omega-3s for brain health, and offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fish oil We spoke to them about the new products they offer. We spoke with Novonesis at his NPEW 2024 about the latest biosolutions for brain health.

From awareness to action: DSM-firmenich highlights the urgent need for DHA in maternal nutrition DSM-firmenich has highlighted the vital importance of DHA in maternal nutrition. The company highlighted the huge gaps in mothers' diets regarding DHA intake and emphasized the urgent need to increase awareness and action. The discussion focused on the benefits of DHA for both the mother and the developing baby, highlighting its role in the growth and development of the fetal brain and eyes. DSM-Firmenich's Director of Scientific Translation and Advocacy for Early Nutrition is advocating for stronger nutrition guidance and the inclusion of her DHA in prenatal nutrition programs to explore how this initiative will improve maternal and child health outcomes. Tell us what you are trying to improve.

A wave of awareness needed for women in the Mediterranean and Black Sea fisheries Researchers have emphasized the need to raise awareness about the role and contribution of women in the fisheries sector of the Mediterranean and Black Sea regions. The study noted that the contributions of women in this field are often undervalued and that their important role in the industry should receive more attention and support. We spoke to fisheries representatives responsible for social and economic affairs at the General Commission for Fisheries for the Mediterranean and the United Nations FAO. They called for action to improve gender equality and empower women, ensuring their participation in decision-making processes and access to resources. in the fishing community.

Novonesis, Inc. Promotes Approval of Gut and Brain Health Claims with Pioneering Probiotic Clepius L. Plantarum On the occasion of Women's History Month, we spoke with IFF Health to discuss innovations in women's health ingredients. We talked about it. The article discussed Novonesis' announcement that Health Canada had approved its health claims. Probiotic strain Crepius L. plantarum provides gut and brain health benefits. This approval highlights the strain's potential to reduce symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in adults and support overall gut and gastrointestinal health. Additionally, we also acknowledge the role of Clepius L. plantarum in reducing perceived stress and improving quality of life associated with IBS. We spoke to Novonesis' global head of scientific advisory for human health. He said this approval is an important step in recognizing the importance of the gut-brain axis in health and wellness.

NPEW 2024: Spotlight on innovations in brain, mood and mental health NPEW 2024, held in California, USA, showcased a wide range of innovations in brain, mood and mental health supplements. Experts from Kyowa Hakko USA, FrieslandCampina Ingrigens, and Veneo will introduce you to a variety of formulations that incorporate both traditional ingredients and novel compounds to improve cognitive function, stress relief, and overall He talked about new products and scientific advances targeting mental health. The companies highlight the growing consumer interest in natural and effective solutions for mental health support, and the industry is committed to providing evidence-based claims and cutting-edge solutions to meet the growing demand for mental health products. He emphasized that he is focusing on research integration.

dsm-firmenich experts discuss new omega-3 partnership with SCN BestCoSCN BestCo and dsm-firmenich have entered into a partnership aimed at revolutionizing the omega-3 gummy market. The partnership combines dsm-firmenich's nutritional expertise with SCN BestCo's gummy development and manufacturing excellence. The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to develop new omega-3 gummy products that meet growing consumer demand for health-conscious confections. We spoke to DSM-Firmenich's North American Marketing Manager and his SCN BestCo Applications and Technology Manager about how this initiative is an important step forward in bringing omega-3 products to consumers in a more delicious and convenient way. I heard about it. Mr. Kaneka talked about the health benefits. Contains coenzyme Q10 and ubiquinol ingredients.

Rocket Acquires IFF Pharma Solutions to Increase Global Excipients Presence Rocket announced the acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions to expand its global presence in pharmaceutical excipients. We have reviewed this strategic move, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. This acquisition will allow Roquette to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its efforts to support the needs of the pharmaceutical industry in the health and wellness space.

Nutritional research needed for 'unique' transmasculine supplement use, research flags A study highlights the need for further nutritional research focused on unique supplement use among transmasculine individuals. These people were found to often use supplements for hormone therapy side effects, mental health, and transition-related goals. We highlight this research, call for customized nutritional guidance and product development to support the specific health needs of the transmasculine community, and emphasize the importance of inclusivity in health and wellness research and product offerings. is emphasized.

Nektium Reformulates Nootropics for the Promising Functional Beverage Market Nektium has innovatively reformulated its nootropic ingredient, Zynamite, to address the growing functional beverage market and address the negative effects of caffeine. The study revealed that it promised to improve mental energy and cognitive function without affecting the brain. The move is in response to consumer demand for healthier alternatives to traditional energy drinks. We spoke to Nektium's Director of Strategic Marketing to find out how Zynamite can be easily combined with other natural ingredients to help beverage manufacturers looking to develop products that improve mental clarity and focus. We talked about how we offer clean label options that are unique to our customers.

