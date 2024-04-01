Google's list of the best April Fool's pranks





Google often participated in frivolous April Fools' Days online. Not content with just one prank, the company typically includes many of its services with small jokes aimed at increasing smiles on April 1st.

Google hasn't celebrated this event since 2020, but you'll find plenty to enjoy in our archives. These are the best April Fool's pranks by Google.

10 Gmail Mic Drop Google

In 2016, Google introduced a new feature to Gmail called Mic Drop. This is great if you need the last word. Thanks to the “Send + Mic Drop” button, email replies will be sent with an animated image of Despicable Me dropping the microphone. After that, the entire chain is archived, so you won't see any further responses.

This may seem harmless, but many people ended up using it accidentally because they didn't know what it was or because it was placed near the standard “Send” button. Google quickly disabled the feature after receiving dissatisfied feedback from people who had their microphones dropped in important or confidential emails.

“It looks like we played a prank this year,” the company wrote in The Keyword.

9 Mental Plex

MentalPlex was Google's first April Fool's prank back in 2000, and it was simple and silly, but that's the great thing about it. While looking at the red and blue swirls, users were instructed to remove their hats and glasses, project a mental image of what they wanted to find, and click.

On the search page, you'll see random messages like “We're not sure if your search is about money or monkeys” or “Multiple transmitters detected. Please silently listen to the voice in your head and try again.” Google search results for “April Fools” are returned with a joke error.

MentalPlex's FAQ notes, in a joke that the company probably wouldn't make now: “While MentalPlex has the potential to explore your deepest, darkest secrets and desires, this information will only be used collectively. It is rarely sold to advertisers unless they specifically request it.” Sounds good. ”

8 Google Gulp Google

There are a lot of weird internet-connected products out there these days, but Google was ahead of the curve in 2005 with a fictional brand called Smart Drinks. With flavors like Beta Carotti and Glutamate Grape, Google Gulp will not only quench your thirst but also make you more intelligent by changing your brain chemistry.

The only way to get Gulp was to present a bottle cap to your local grocery store. After all, all good products are invite-only. By the way, opening the cap sends a signal to Google's servers that you agree to the terms of service, which includes the risk of “terrible genetic mutations” after ingestion.

I'm grateful that this remains firmly online.

7G board spoon bending

In 2019, Google Japan introduced a faux innovation for inputting Japanese characters into Gboard: the Bend Spoon. Thanks to a flex sensor mounted on the handle, the user selects the character by the bending angle of the spoon.

The video announcement also promised implementation of other flex sensors, such as fishing rods. Although these never materialized, Google Japan continues the tradition of pranks every October, including announcing his Gboard Bar Version, his 1650 mm long single-row keyboard.

6 Google TiSP Google

You may be familiar with Google's broadband service called GFiber, but it's not the company's first foray into internet providers. That honor goes to Google TiSP, a free, fast, and reliable internet that takes minutes to install.

It seems too good to be true, but is it? Because it was. With TiSP, users are expected to hold one end of the fiber optic cable firmly and drop the other end into the toilet to flush. Thanks to her patented GFlush system, the other end passes through the piping to the access node, where it is connected by the piping hardware dispatcher.

We're all for an unusual bathroom upgrade, but Google TiSP takes it a step too far.

5 YouTube Videos to Rickroll

Rick Astley's song “Never Gonna Give You Up” is a certified banger, but you've probably already subconsciously heard its opening notes. This is due to the internet phenomenon of Rickrolling, where you send someone a link to a video and pretend it's something else.

On April 1, 2008, everyone who clicked on the featured video on YouTube's homepage noticed that they had been Rickrolled, all of which contributed to Rick's song's 1.5 billion views (and more). (continues).

4 chromemel size

Have you ever felt like it's not your web browser that's hindering your ability to browse the web quickly, but rather your finger dexterity? That's why Google introduced Chromercise, a hand exercise program, in 2011 This is what I concluded by pretending to have started it.

As detailed on Chrome Certified Instructor Chris Wright's Chrome blog, the program offers a “unique blend of aerobic exercise and rhythmic accompaniment” designed to tone and tone your fingers. To do.

Finger sweat bands were promoted to make training more comfortable, and Google actually sold finger sweat bands through its online store.

3 Google Nose

Have you ever searched for something on Google and wondered what it smells like? 2013's Google Nose is the company's “flagship olfactory knowledge feature.” Unfortunately, this was just a joke, and by “intersecting photons with infrasound waves,” you couldn't actually smell flowers, campfires, or new cars.

However, it's fun to think that this is real (and whether technology like virtual reality provides a sense of smell). Plus, you have to wonder if this whole thing was just a vehicle for the “Google Knows/Nose” joke in the announcement video.

2 pack map google

Pac-Man is one of those games you can play straight from Google Search, but it was taken to the next level in 2015 when the iconic yellow chompers and pesky ghosts invaded Google Maps. Over the course of a week, we were able to turn a real street into a playable Pac-Man level.

It was so popular that Google brought it back two years later in the form of Ms. Pac-Maps.

1 YouTube Collection

One of the best features of YouTube Premium is the ability to download videos and watch them offline. In 2012, no such service existed, but what did was The YouTube Collection, a service that claimed to send you all your YouTube videos on DVD in 175 trucks.

Fortunately, the important aspect of community was not lost. Simply send your comments and ratings in an envelope directly to the video creator. And the uploads never stop, so you'll receive a truckload of new videos every week.

Of course, none of this was real, but when the apocalypse comes, we'll fondly remember what was happening to our YouTube collections.

All of this was silly, but Google is known for releasing real, permanent products and features on April Fools' Day. The most famous? G-mail. That's right, the best April Fool's joke of all time wasn't actually a prank. The idea of ​​1 GB of free email storage was as far-fetched as it seemed at the time.

