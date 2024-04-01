University leaders seek technology antidote to enrollment cliff





UPCEA CEO Bob Hansen speaks at the annual conference.

The impending enrollment cliff, which is expected to result in significant declines in students in traditional age groups, overshadowed conversations at the UPCEA annual conference held last week.

But many attendees at an online education-focused event in Boston set the tone with solutions and tactics like embracing artificial intelligence and pursuing personalized learning powered by micro-credentials. I tried to be cheerful.

UPCEA CEO Bob Hansen told Inside Higher Ed at the event that we are in a unique, once-in-a-generation time to reinvent higher education. We need to be realistic about turning ships around in the Panama Canal. It won't be easy, and things won't improve overnight.

Hansen, who has worked at UPCEA (formerly the University Professional Continuing Education Association) for more than 12 years, said he believes educators are looking for more solutions than ever before. UPCEA sold out the three-day event in record time, surpassing the group's membership of 425 people and reaching its conference capacity of 1,200 people.

There are many opportunities, but there are also many concerns on the central government side, Hansen said. And they look to us for answers.

The top answer mentioned in the keynote and sprinkled throughout the panel was personalized learning aimed at supporting students' different desires and needs, rather than a standardized approach.

Whitney Powell, assistant vice chancellor for enrollment management and student services at Indiana University, says, “We were students first,” but in many cases, we were first and we accepted the needs of our students. He said that he had not done so.

IU's online education department has spent more than two and a half years implementing multiple enrollment periods, allowing students to enroll beyond the strict deadlines of once in the fall and once in the spring.

You'll hear a lot of “no”s before you get to “yes, that's OK.” That's part of the process, Powell advised. Find allies and get the right people around the table to make it happen.

Microcredentials have also emerged under the umbrella of personalized learning. Some institutions use microcredentials to enable students to learn and demonstrate skills within courses. Students can use those skills to market themselves by adding them to their resumes or sharing them on their social media accounts.

Matt DiPiro, associate dean of liberal arts at Southern New Hampshire University, said there's a reason there's so much talk about the enrollment cliff right now. He spoke at a session called “Digital Credentials as a Catalyst of Change.”

[Microcredentials] He said they could persistently seduce students and seduce prospective students. We strive to create a more personalized experience and meet learners where they are.

Maria Flynn, CEO and president of Jobs for the Future, pointed to the rise of LinkedIn and Google, which offer low-cost certificate models.

Too many higher education institutions are not sufficiently learner-driven or demand-driven, instead relying on old traditions, narratives, and beliefs that a four-year degree is the only path to advancement and self-interest. It relies on stories, Professor Flynn said. He gave the keynote speech on the second day.

Maria Flynn, CEO of Jobs for the Future.

Artificial intelligence has also emerged as an antidote to the admissions cliff.

We are in the very early stages of the AI ​​revolution, and we need to be prepared for what's to come, said AI expert Ian Khan, a self-proclaimed futurist and another keynote speaker. To keep up with the times, we need to accelerate our pace a little.

Although AI is a pervasive topic in higher education and beyond, UPCEA deliberately suppressed the topic at the conference to remind attendees of the importance of diversifying options and revenue. said Hansen.

One of the biggest challenges in higher education is the idea that higher education is not a business, Hansen said. In some ways, it's not, but if you don't approach it with an entrepreneurial mindset, you may not survive.

