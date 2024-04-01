LinkShadow NDR recognized as a leader in Frost Radar Innovation Index 2024





LinkShadow, a global leader in intelligent network detection and response (iNDR), has strengthened its leadership position in 2024 Frost Radar with its innovative technology.

This demonstrates the potential of LinkShadows to enable enterprises to adopt a proactive cybersecurity approach to protect their networks and businesses.

The NDR Frost Radar by Frost and Sullivan aims to evaluate leading and emerging NDR technologies based on their strategic impact on customers' NDR adoption processes. This is because it has become a key element of a robust cybersecurity strategy. Strategic factors driving NDR adoption include the changing threat landscape, expanded attack surface, data-driven security, and most importantly, the ability to future-proof security.

Fadi Sharaf, LinkShadow's regional sales director, said this recognition highlights LinkShadow's cutting-edge cybersecurity innovation and growth roadmap as a leader in the NDR space. This achievement reflects our commitment to continuous innovation. We remain focused on advanced customization to meet our customers' diverse cybersecurity needs, and are always ready to take on such unique challenges.

According to Frost and Sullivan, LinkShadows' NDR capabilities are pioneering and serve as a key differentiator in terms of both innovation and growth. We specifically mentioned the unique features of LinkShadow Intelligent NDR. Shadow GPT is a unique GPT model that seamlessly integrates with the LinkShadow iNDR system to provide human-like responses to user queries and supports both supervised and unsupervised ML along with statistical analysis. It is an AI-equipped engine. There are various methodologies, including deep learning techniques, to detect, investigate, and respond to threats in real time.

LinkShadow is featured in Frost Radar as a top player in the Innovation Index thanks to its unique NDR approach. Demonstrate innovation by offering customization at various stages and introducing cutting-edge capabilities such as predictive analytics with virtual reality. The integration of advanced AI and ML capabilities for alert correlation represents a forward-thinking approach that differentiates us from our competitors.

Check out the interesting details of the Frost & Sullivan report below.

https://www.linkshadow.com/LinkShadow-NDR-Recognized-as-a-Leader-in-Frost-Radar-Innovation-Index

Image credit: LinkShadow

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tahawultech.com/news/linkshadow-ndr-is-recognised-as-a-leader-on-the-frost-radar-innovation-index-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos