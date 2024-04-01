Setting up this feature on your senior's iPhone will help them navigate it more easily





Those of us who have older loved ones understand the challenges technology brings. But did you know that their iPhones have a nifty trick up their sleeves? It's called Assistive Access, which is essentially a powerful and helpful senior mode. This feature simplifies the iPhone's interface and makes it easier for seniors to use.

How to turn on assisted access on iPhone

Enabling assisted access on your loved one's iPhone is easy. So, grab your iPhone and let's get started.

Swipe down from the top of the screen and search for Settings When Settings pops up, tap to open it Scroll down to find and tap Accessibility You should see Assisted Access. Continue scrolling to and select it Then click Set up Assisted Access, then tap Continue If you're happy with the current Apple ID on your iPhone, click Continue again . Decide how you want your app to appear. Choosing Rows will fit more apps on the screen, while Grid will make the apps larger and easier to see. Use the grid for better visibility and click Continue. You'll see a list of apps like Calls, Camera, Messages, Photos, etc. Tap the plus sign next to the equipment you want to include. After making each selection, click Continue. The next screen displays information about the auxiliary equipment. Confirm that you have read by pressing Continue. Here you can change your iPhone's security settings. If you want to leave it as is, press Continue. To make changes, tap Change security settings. Enter your access passcode to set it, then enter it again to confirm. Tap Set Recovery Apple ID. Enter your Apple ID, which you can use to recover your passcode if you forget it. Then click Continue. Tap Start. Assistive Access puts your iPhone into senior mode

How to turn off assisted access on iPhone

If you want to turn off Assisted Access on your iPhone, there are a few simple steps to disable the feature.

If your model has a side button, triple-click it If your iPhone has a home button, triple-click it instead Click Exit Assisted Access Enter your Assisted Access Code to exit Assisted Access It will appear as exiting and will be disabled and your iPhone will return to standard mode, allowing you to return to it.

Cart important points

You don't have to leave your older loved ones behind when you embrace technology. Assistive Access is a testament to thoughtful design that can bridge the generational technology gap, ensuring the digital world is inclusive for all ages.

What other accessibility features would you like to know about for your senior loved ones? Let us know in the comments below.

