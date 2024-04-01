Quantum computing powered by electromagnetic ion trap innovation





Researchers at ETH have successfully used electrostatic and magnetic fields to trap ions and perform quantum operations on them. In the future, such traps could be used to create quantum computers with far more qubits than ever before.

The use of oscillating electromagnetic fields in ion traps limits the number of qubits currently achievable in quantum computers. Researchers at ETH have now created an ion trap capable of quantum operations on a microfabricated chip using only static fields (electric and magnetic fields). In this trap, ions can be transported in any direction, and several such traps can fit on one chip.

The energy states of electrons within atoms follow the laws of quantum mechanics. Energy states are not continuously distributed but are restricted to specific, well-defined values. This is also called quantization. Such quantized states are the basis of quantum bits, or quantum bits, which scientists hope to use to build extremely powerful quantum computers. To do this, the atoms must be cooled and confined in one place.

A powerful trap can be achieved by ionizing atoms, that is, giving them an electric charge. However, the basic laws of electromagnetism state that a time-constant electric field cannot trap a single charged particle. On the other hand, adding an oscillating electromagnetic field results in a stable ion trap, also known as a pole trap.

In this way, it has recently become possible to build quantum computers with ion traps containing about 30 qubits. However, larger quantum computers cannot be directly realized with this technology. The oscillating field makes it difficult to combine multiple such traps on a single chip, and their use results in trap heating. This becomes a more serious problem as the system grows. On the other hand, ion transport is restricted to passing through straight sections connected by crosses.

Ion trap by magnetic field

A team of researchers at ETH Zurich, led by Jonathan Holme, has demonstrated that ion traps suitable for use in quantum computers can be constructed using static magnetic fields instead of oscillating fields. A static trap with an additional magnetic field, called a Penning trap, achieved both arbitrary transfer and operations needed for future supercomputers. The researchers recently published their findings in the scientific journal Nature.

“Traditionally, Penning traps are used when you want to trap a large number of ions for precision experiments, but you don't need to control them individually,” says PhD student Shreyans Jain. . “In contrast, in small quantum computers based on ions, pole traps are obsolete.”

The ETH researchers' idea to also use Penning traps to build future quantum computers was initially met with skepticism from colleagues. There are various reasons. Penning traps require very strong magnets, which are very expensive and quite bulky. Also, all of Penning's traps realized so far have been highly symmetrical, and the chip-scale structure used by ETH violated that point. Placing the experiment inside a large magnet makes it difficult to guide the laser beam needed to control the qubit into the trap, and the strong magnetic field widens the distance between the qubit's energy states. This adds further complexity to the control laser system. Instead of a simple diode he laser, you will need multiple phase-locked lasers.

Transport in any direction

Undaunted by these challenges, however, Holme and his collaborators built a Penning trap based on a superconducting magnet and a microfabricated chip with multiple electrodes. The chip was manufactured at the Technical University of Physics in Braunschweig. The magnets used generate a 3 Tesla magnetic field, which is almost 100,000 times stronger than Earth's magnetic field. Researchers in Zurich were able to use a system of cryogenically cooled mirrors to direct the necessary laser light through a magnet and onto the ions.

Their efforts have paid off, allowing single ions that remain in the trap for several days to move arbitrarily across the chip, connecting points “in flight” by controlling different electrodes. This has never been possible before. Old approach based on vibration fields. Because trapping does not require an oscillating field, he can pack many of these traps into one chip. “Once charged, we can also completely isolate the electrode from the outside world, so we can also study how strongly the ions are perturbed by external influences,” said Dr. Kasper, who participated in the experiment as a doctoral student. Tobias Segesser said:

Coherent control of qubits

The researchers also demonstrated that they could also control the energy state of the trapped ion's qubit while maintaining quantum mechanical superposition. Coherent control worked on both the electronic (internal) and (external) quantized vibrational states of the ion, and also on the coupling of internal and external quantum states. The latter is a prerequisite for creating entangled states, which are important for quantum computers.

As a next step, Home hopes to demonstrate that it is also possible to trap two ions in adjacent Penning traps on the same chip and perform quantum operations using multiple qubits. This would be conclusive evidence that quantum computers can be realized using ions in Penning traps. The professor also has other applications in mind. For example, the ions in the new trap can move flexibly and can be used to study electric, magnetic, or microwave fields near surfaces. This opens the possibility of using these systems as atomic sensors of surface properties.

Reference: “Penning Microtraps for Quantum Computing” Shreyans Jain, Tobias Sägesser, Pavel Hrmo, Celeste Torkzaban, Martin Stadler, Robin Oswald, Chris Axline, Amado Bautista-Salvador, Christian Ospelkaus, Daniel Kienzler, Jonathan Home, 2024 March 13, Nature.DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-07111-x

