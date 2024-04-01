Nutanix stock is up 29% year-to-date as company gains momentum





Nutanix (NTNX) stock hit a new record high of $66.99 earlier this month after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter (January) financial results in late February. Recently trading around $61.75, the stock is up 29.4% year-to-date, compared to a 9.1% gain for the Nasdaq Composite Index.

Demand for Nutanix's hybrid multicloud software platform, used to run apps and manage data across clouds, remains healthy. In this new era of increased scrutiny of technology costs, Nutanix solutions help businesses reduce operational complexity, increase efficiency, and control expenses. The company is now attracting more large organizations.

Total revenue for the quarter rose 16% to $565.2 million, beating consensus estimates by 2.5%. Annual contracted value (ACV) billings increased 23% to $329.5 million, 8% above the high end of the guidance range of $295 million to $305 million. Total annual recurring revenue (ARR) was $1.74 billion, an increase of 26%. Gross margin was 87.3%, an increase of 250 basis points year over year, and operating margin was 21.9%, an increase of 750 basis points. Earnings per share were 46 cents, beating consensus by 17 cents.

The Nutanix Cloud Platform offers customers modernization and a seamless path to the public cloud. The platform has the ability to smoothly run and manage workloads wherever optimal performance and TCO can be achieved.

According to Nutanix CEO Rajiv Ramaswami, the company's biggest win at FQ2 is that the Nutanix cloud platform is a great choice for organizations looking to embrace a hybrid multicloud operating model and improve TCO while fully optimizing workload performance. He says that it has proven its appeal.

Strong renewals across our customer base were a key growth driver in the January quarter. There were also some early updates and some end-of-period updates. In terms of pipelines, we now include more large deals, but this has led to greater variability in the timing of completing new and expansion business.

Nutanix has bigger deals in the pipeline as its platform is mature enough to support large enterprises. The company has built a dedicated sales team to handle these large customers. Nutanix also sees a growing opportunity to win business from VMware (now owned by Broadcom). VMware customers who don't want Broadcom to disrupt pricing and terms are now considering alternative vendors.

During the second quarter earnings call, Ramaswamy said that due to significant concerns from VMware's customers regarding the Broadcom acquisition, VMware's pipeline is expanding, which means the company has multiple opportunities to acquire new customers and gain market share. He said it has led to years of opportunities. He said the pipeline is quite deep and growing, but the timing and size of these deals are a bit unpredictable. Ramaswamy said he expects VMware's contribution to grow over time.

Why is the ramp slow? First, many of VMware's customers signed multi-year enterprise contracts (3-5 years in length) before the acquisition was completed. This bought them time to make a decision. Additionally, many of his VMware accounts are still on legacy storage, often requiring storage or server updates before these customers can migrate to his Nutanix cloud platform. This infrastructure delay can impact the timing of your Nutanix software purchases.

For customers looking to modernize or migrate from VMware, Nutanix offers essentially the same solution, Ramaswamy said. Nutanix offers full stack capabilities, from hypervisor to software-defined storage, networking, and management. The company is targeting more advertising dollars to maximize awareness of the platform as the easiest and most viable alternative for his VMware customers looking for a change.

Nutanix offers incentives to partners who help VMware customers evaluate the platform. As partners acquire new VMware customers, Nutanix is ​​giving them more incentives, Ramaswamy said. The company also helps his VMware customers migrate. For his VMware customers who are ready to migrate well before their current contracts end, Nutanix offers price incentives to help them deal with double operating costs.

For the third quarter (April), Nutanix expects total revenue to be between $510 million and $520 million, with a midpoint of $5 million above consensus. For FY24 (July), we expect both sales and ACV billings to increase 15% at the midpoint, with free cash flow of $420 million to $440 million (previously ), exceeding expectations of $340 million to $360 million. Heading into FY25, Nutanix will have a nice tailwind with a larger customer renewal cohort compared to his FY24.

