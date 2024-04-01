Google TV 4K refuses to work with Chomecast…





I'm using Chromecast with Google TV (4K) and it works as a streaming device when using the TV's built-in speakers. For our audio preference, it features a complete SONOS surround sound system (SONOS Arc soundbar, Sub Gen 3 subwoofer, 2x Era 100 rear speakers) that works perfectly with regular streaming, including music from your phone. Masu. However, Chromecast often doesn't work at all. Chromecast often uses your TV's built-in speakers instead, even though all speakers are installed and paired correctly.

This is definitely 100% a Chromecast issue. There are enough posts across the platform to support this (e.g. https://www.reddit.com/r/sonos/comments/13dlcvs/sonos_chromecast_with_google_tv_no_sound_half_of/). It's frankly scary that this problem continues into his 2024. To further support this, sometimes the entire system behaves the way you want it to. Also, it may not work. (a) Unplugging your Chromecast, letting it sit for 30 seconds, then plugging it back in will temporarily resolve the issue (you may have to repeat it several times), or (b) power cycle your TV completely. , unplug everything from all ports and plug them back in. The latter process doesn't hold up on slim wall-mounted TVs, but nothing happened tonight. Now it's a sound bar.

Do you have any new fixes for this? It's a shame when you spend a lot of money on a great surround sound system and then the Chromecast degrades your overall experience.

Details: On a JVC 55-inch 4K TV, SONOS Arc is connected to HDMI1-ARC and Chromecast is connected to HDMI3. Chromecast is fully up to date (OS version 12, security patch January 1, 2024, kernel version 4.9).269). HDMI-CEC is enabled on the TV and Chromecast.

