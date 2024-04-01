



Have you heard about the new Google? They powered it with artificial intelligence. Somehow that also became stupid.

With regular old Google, you can ask, “What is Mark Zuckerberg's net worth?” A reasonable answer emerges: $169.8 billion.

Now ask the same question in an new version of Google Search. The AI ​​answers: Zuckerberg's net worth is $46.24 per hour, or $96,169 per year. This equates to $8,014 per month, $1,849 per week, and $230.6 million per day.

Well, none of these numbers add up.

Google's stupid actions matter because sooner or later, Google's AI will make its way into search. The company has already been running this new Google test, called the Search Generation Experience (SGE), with volunteers for nearly 11 months, and recently announced that even users who haven't opted in to the test will be able to see their main Google searches. I started showing his AI answers in the results.

The new Google offers some useful features. But as you can see, sometimes they make up facts, misunderstand questions, give outdated information, or just chatter. Even worse, researchers have found that AI often elevates low-quality sites as reliable sources of information.

Normally I don't review products that aren't finished. But this test of Google's future has been going on for nearly a year now, and the choices being made now will affect the way billions of people get information. Also in question is the central idea behind the current AI craze. It's that technology can replace the need to look things up ourselves by simply giving us the answers. If a company with Google's money and computing power can't do it, who can?

SGE integrates the functionality of well-known search engines and chatbots. In addition to traditional results, SGE exports direct answers to queries interspersed with links to dig deeper.

SGE is a response to the reality that some people, myself included, are starting to rely on AI like ChatGPT to ask more complex questions or when they don't want to read different sites. Search optimization company Onely estimates that SGE reduces a user's overall research journey by 10 to 20 times by bringing together pros and cons, pricing, and other information in one place. doing.

Given our shortening attention spans, omniscient answer bots seem useful. But Google has a lot to work out. We expect our searches to be fast, but Google AI takes a second or two to generate an answer. Google needs to balance an already fragile web economy. The company's AI answer could steal traffic from publishers who do the expensive and hard work of actually doing the research.

And above all, the new Google must deliver on its promise to answer our questions consistently and accurately. That's where I focused my testing and kept looking for examples where AI-enhanced Google performed worse than the old Google.

Try Google AI's answer

Often what we really want when we search on Google is a short piece of information or a link. The new Google's AI is so chatty that it's often annoying on a day-to-day basis.

Funniest example: What do Transformers eat?

The AI's answer was that the hypothetical robot would need some kind of fuel, but would not actually need to eat or drink. Old Google, on the other hand, had the one-word answer I was looking for. It was “Energon”. (It's kind of magical fuel.) Just scroll down the page and the new Google will give you the answer.

This doesn't just happen to alien robots. He SE Rank, a company specializing in search engine optimization, tested his SGE on his 100,000 keywords and his queries, and the average answer generated was 3,485 characters, which is about the size of this column. It turned out to be one-third as long. One of Google's challenges is figuring out when it's better for AI to remain silent. In some cases, SGE may ask you to press the generate button before writing out your answer.

Above all, we expect correct information when we search. Google claims that it has an advantage when it comes to ChatGPT because its SGE knowledge is up to date.

However, it turns out that the new Google is still struggling with the recent developments. Three days after his latest Academy Awards ceremony, I searched for his 2024 Oscars. It turns out the Oscars are still a long way off, with several nominees listed.

And nothing undermined my trust in Google's AI answers more than seeing it confidently make up things.

That includes facts about yourself. When I asked him about the award-winning series he wrote for the Washington Post, he said it was by someone he didn't know and gave a link to another website.

Then there was a time when SGE gleefully made up information that didn't even exist. When I asked about Danny's Dan Dan Noodles, a restaurant in San Francisco, he said the wait was extremely long and explained the food.

The problem is, this is a fictional restaurant named after my favorite Chinese dish. Google's AI has no problem inventing information.

So-called hallucinations regarding real and fake topics are a known problem with current AI. The disclaimer above the SGE results states that Generative AI is , but that doesn't solve the problem. Google needs to find a way to say “I don't know” when you're unsure.

To provide answers to everything, Google's AI must determine which sources of information are trustworthy. I don't have much confidence in that judgment.

Remember those crazy results about Zuckerberg's net worth? If you're a professional researcher and regular Googler, you might suggest checking out Forbes' billionaires list. Google's AI answer relied on his very strange ZipRecruiter page about Mark Zuckerberg Jobs, which no longer exists.

In my testing, there was a pattern of questionable sources. At Onely's suggestion, I asked the new Google whether Apple iPhones or Samsung phones are more reliable. As a long-time reviewer, I can tell you many great sources of information on this, including professional journalists and repair organizations like iFixit.

Instead, the AI ​​quotes random opinions of people from social media. Beyond the limited usefulness of his one user experience on Reddit, how can Google know it's not a fake review posted by a phone manufacturer?

Tomek Rudzki, head of research and development at Onelys, said Google SGE follows a different set of rules than traditional search engines as we know them today.

SEO companies have attempted quantitative research on the value of SGE, but are limited by Google's requirements for test accounts. But we found a similar pattern of disconnections between old and new Google-linked sites. His Authoritas, an SEO software company, tested searches using his 1,000 shopping terms in late March and found that 77 percent of the time, his No. 1 domain in traditional search results was his AI I found that it doesn't appear anywhere in the answers I created.

SE Ranking also examined 100,000 keyword searches and found that question and answer service Quora is the most linked source by SGE. LinkedIn and Reddit ranked him 5th and him 6th. How often will these sources be employed in his 8th grade term paper?

SE Rankings found that simplelearn.com was the most linked domain for searches on technical topics, including many how-to questions. I had never heard of that before. This site calls itself an online boot camp.

SE Ranking's head of SEO, Anastasia Kociubinska, says this trend not only reduces the quality of search results, but also reduces traffic and revenue for many small and medium-sized businesses, including affiliate websites.

Google says SGE is an opt-in experiment. But Google is already well past its planned end in December, and hasn't provided any updates on when it will be able to search for everyone. Google doesn't think SGE is accurate, fast, or profitable enough, and he could end up changing SGE dramatically.

Even if Google appears to be lagging behind in the AI ​​race, they would be wise to move slowly. Microsoft's rival search engine Bing underwent a similar AI overhaul in February 2023, but its AI remains best known for being insane.

Google Vice President Elizabeth Reed, who heads SGE, characterized this as a work in progress in an interview.

We focused on making sure we had a truly relevant experience. There are a lot of different factors to this, Reid says, including latency, accuracy, and usefulness. What I've learned through iterating and learning is that it's quite subtle. In other words, AI may or may not be helpful, and Google is still figuring out where to draw the line.

When I shared the example in this column, Mr. Reed said that SGE's hallucination rate is very low and has decreased significantly since SGE was launched in May, but he specifically said that Ta.

I don't want to downplay this, but this is a technology challenge that we're really working on, Reid said. Placing a link right next to the AI ​​answer is important so people can check the facts for themselves, she added.

Here's a suggestion. Google knows that correct facts matter, so it should disclose its own data on accuracy before introducing SGE to a broader audience. With billions of searches made every day, even 0.001% can add up to a lot of misinformation.

Another area of ​​Google's focus is getting to the heart of the question as quickly as possible and being able to explain it in more detail, Reid said.

Regarding citing low-quality sources, Google disputed the external research on SGE, saying it was based on a more limited search than what Google actually sees. However, the company declined to share its own data.

Reed said SGE has different standards than the old Google. We see more diverse sources of information emerging. But the real goal, she said, is to keep high-quality content at the top.

It is very difficult for humans to choose who to believe. Why does Google think its current AI technology, known as LLM (Large-Scale Language Models), has a role to play?

They're not perfect, Reid says. We want to take this thoughtful approach because the brand trust people have in Google is so important.

The future of our information depends on it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2024/04/01/new-ai-google-search-sge/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos