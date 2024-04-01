Learn more about Google spam policy updates and changes





You've probably seen the announcement regarding the March 2024 Core Update. This major update will be rolled out over a month and aims to reduce 'useless' content by 40%.

Interestingly, Google has updated its spam policy and called out some new types of spam to target.

Let's take a closer look at the exact changes to Google's spam policy and what these changes mean for the future of SEO.

What has changed in our spam policy?

Google has introduced two new sections to its spam policy: Expired Domain Abuse and Site Reputation Abuse.

Additionally, the existing section previously called “Spam-like Auto-Generated Content” has been overhauled and is now called “Amplified Content Abuse.”

What I appreciate about these updates is that they all include real-life examples within the spam policy, so it's not hard to understand what context these changes are coming from. That's it.

All three of these topics are very interesting, so let's take a closer look at each one.

Abuse of expired domains

Google has added a new type of spam to target: expired domain abuse. Some may know this tactic as domain squatting.

Google defines it as:

When expired domain names are purchased and reused primarily to manipulate search rankings by hosting content that provides little value to users.

Google has previously denied that there is any benefit to buying expired domains. But if not, search engines will take no further steps to combat it.

So how did people manipulate search results by purchasing expired domains?

One method involves purchasing expired domains in related niches with valuable backlinks to speed up the process of building authority. People who do this redirect pages from expired domains to relevant pages on the site where they are trying to build authority.

Some people buy expired domains and continue building sites using the authority that others have built. There is nothing inherently wrong with this.

Google appears concerned about penalizing sites that use spammy tactics to build authority, such as generating AI content at scale or selling links or guest posts.

A quick Google search will show you [buy expired domains] Reddit revealed that this is a more common practice than people think.

Screenshot from search [buy expired domains site:reddit.com], Google, March 2024 Google provides several examples of expired domain abuse. Affiliate content from sites previously used by government agencies. Over-the-counter medical products sold on sites previously used by non-profit medical charities. Casino-related content on the site of an elementary school.

These are terrible examples, but I couldn't find a real-world scenario for any of them. If you know of any, please feel free to leave them in the comments.

The issue that comes to mind for me is the hairpin scandal that made headlines earlier this year thanks to Wired's confessional about the AI ​​clickbait kingpin.

The Hairpin was once a popular indie website run by women. Publication ceased in 2018, and the domain expired in 2023.

The site was soon purchased by a Serbian DJ named Nebojsa Vijinovic, who turned it into an AI-generated content farm.

Some of the original content remained in the new format, but the author's name was replaced with a man's name and no longer existed online.

This is a clear example of the misuse of expired domains, and Vujinovic admitted to Wired that he bought the domains for authority and reputation.

Thankfully, The Hairpin website was recently de-indexed. Please RIP the original content.

Screenshot from search [site:thehairpin.com]Google, March 2024 Site Reputation Abuse

Another type of spam added to Google's spam policy is site reputation abuse, also known as parasite SEO or pSEO.

Google defines it as:

Third-party pages are published with little or no first-party oversight or involvement. The purpose is to leverage ranking signals from first-party sites to manipulate search rankings.

Of particular interest is that this is specified to include:

Sponsored, Advertised, Partner or Third Party Pages. They are typically independent of the host site's primary purpose, or are created without close monitoring or involvement of the host site, and provide little value to users.

Google goes on to share some examples. My personal favorite:

A sports site hosts a page about “workout supplement reviews” written by a third party. The editorial staff of sports sites have little or no involvement in the content, and the primary purpose of hosting the pages is to manipulate search rankings.

This is likely in response to the Sports Illustrated AI scandal that broke out in November 2023. Futurism discovered that Sports Illustrated has AI-generated product reviews written by fake authors.

He warned against nonsensical reviews such as “Volleyball can be a little difficult to get started, especially without an actual ball to practice with.”

Arena Group (the company that owned the publishing rights to Sports Illustrated at the time) said the article was created by a partner called AdVon, which operates e-commerce product reviews on many of its web properties. However, he issued a statement saying that he was not aware of it. That AdVon was using content generated by his AI.

Google's spam policy update essentially flags this as abuse of a site's reputation. Arena Group and other large publishers engaging in such behavior will be required to terminate these partnerships or de-index these pages, or face penalties.

Additionally, a lack of oversight or involvement in a partner's content strategy is irrelevant when it's in the domain.

Another example from Google that has sparked debate in the SEO community is:

News sites that host coupons provided by third parties with little or no oversight or involvement from the hosting site. The main purpose is to manipulate search rankings.

Gannett's USA Today has an incredibly robust coupon network hosted on subdomains. I don't think it's the only one, but it might be the biggest one.

It will be interesting to see how they respond to the call. It's hard to argue that coupons don't provide value to users, so Google is clearly trying to force news publishers to stay in their lane.

Screenshot from USA Today, March 2024

Google's penalties for site reputation abuse won't go into effect until May 2024, giving publishers time to resolve issues and adjust their strategies. They will need to decide whether to de-index pages that may violate this policy, terminate the partnership, or (perhaps) take a chance and move forward.

In its spam policy, Google links to a page that explains how to de-index your content.

Massive Content Abuse

The final change to Google's spam policy is to rebrand “automatically generated spam content” as “high-volume content abuse” and expand the definition with examples.

In the previous version of the January 2024 Spam Policy, Google defined “automatically generated spam content” as:

Programmatically generated content without being original or adding sufficient value. Instead, they are generated for the purpose of manipulating search rankings and are not intended to assist users.

Google has now rebranded this as “Massive Content Abuse” and defines it as follows:

When many pages are generated with the main purpose of manipulating search rankings without helping users. This fraud typically focuses on creating large amounts of unoriginal content that provides little value to users, regardless of how it is created.

While the previous definition specifically covered programmatic content, this new definition does not care how the content is generated.

The important thing is that the content is unoriginal and does not add value, regardless of how it is created, whether it is programmatically generated, AI-generated, or low-quality human-authored.

The older version also includes six examples, all starting with “text” to indicate targeting words on the page. This new version makes no mention of format at all.

This means that large-scale content exploitation can involve a wide range of formats such as images and videos.

Google provides the following five examples in its definition of scaled content abuse:

Use generative AI tools or other similar tools to generate large numbers of pages without adding value to users. Scraping feeds, search results, or other content to generate large numbers of pages (including automated transformations such as synonymization, translation, or other obfuscation techniques) provides little value to users . Connect or combine content from different web pages without adding value. Creating multiple sites with the purpose of hiding the scale nature of the content. Creating many pages that contain search keywords even though the content has little or no meaning to the reader.

Example: In August 2023, Time exposed an urgent care clinic called Nao Medical. The clinic found that the internet was full of meaningless AI-generated posts about topics like what happens when unicorns take ketamine or a medical condition called the “Derek Jeter Herpes Tree.” .

These pages are no longer published and appear to have been removed from the Internet Archive.

conclusion

Of all the things included in this March 2024 Core Update, I'm most curious about what constitutes mass content exploitation.

Many leading brands rely on programmatic templates to build content on high-value transactional pages. For example, consider a ticketing marketplace website.

The Colorado Rapids ticket pages below contain all the content you need to buy tickets.

But further down the page is lower-quality programmatic content, presumably aimed at ranking for more relevant keywords.

So does a page like this hurt even if it's a transactional page and this program content isn't the focus?

Stubhub screenshot, March 2024

Apparently, some content publishers are expanding their content strategies by leveraging large staffs of freelance writers who produce articles daily to rank in Google News and Top Stories.

The quality of this content varies widely, but most of the content is fairly repetitive. Will it be punished? That's unlikely.

Time will tell what happens, but I'm definitely ready to see some changes.

