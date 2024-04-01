What they are and how to use them





Although Google is forcing many products into early retirement, Google Groups is still around. It's almost a fossil from the Google era. This service allows you to collaborate with teammates, set up meetings, and manage group discussions. You can also read decades-old posts on most devices, including his affordable Chromebook. Let's explain what Google Groups is and learn more about its features.

A brief introduction to Google Groups

Google Groups was launched in 2001 after Google acquired the Deja News Research Service's Usenet archive. The company retired his Usenet gateway in February 2024. He cited a decrease in “legitimate activity in his text-based Usenet groups” as the reason for the end of support.

Groups is available in two versions: a free version and Google Groups for Business. Hobbyists, academics, and professional groups use the free version, which can only be accessed through the website. Businesses and organizations, on the other hand, use the business version, which is available on their website and app launcher.

Google Groups has three main categories: web forums, email distribution lists, and collaborative inboxes.

web forum

Google Groups web forums or community forums provide users with a platform to participate in online discussions. An admin or owner manages the group, and members create posts and participate in the conversation.

email distribution list

Members can converse in Google Groups using the group email address. The owner determines who can send and receive messages in the group. One-way communication is provided if an administrator restricts other members from sending messages. This mode is for announcements and updates.

collaborative inbox

Businesses typically use the collaborative inbox option in Google Groups. Group owners use it to assign and manage tasks. All team members can view customer service messages sent to email addresses such as [email protected] and [email protected]. You can reply to threads and mark tasks as complete. This feature can be turned on in group settings.

What is Google Groups for Business?

Google Groups for Business allows admins to manage their organization's email and collaboration inbox. It's part of Google Workspace, the company's suite of productivity tools. Workspace includes apps like Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Drive, Docs, Chat, Sheets, and more.

Groups for Business offers more features than the standard version.

Create a Q&A forum and access additional group conversation options. Access groups from the app launcher (grid icon). Administrators can create groups and set organization-wide rules. Group owners and managers can create collaborative inboxes and establish moderation policies. Is Google Groups free?

Google Groups is free for personal use. The paid version of Google Groups for Business is for organizations. You can access both versions by switching accounts.

You need a Google Workspace account to access Groups for Business. Google offers four business plans:

Google Workspace Business Starter: This is the cheapest tier and costs $6 per user per month. Suitable for small businesses and startups. With the Starter plan, you get an ad-free email address with spam protection and access to up to 30 GB of Google Drive storage per user. Google Meet allows up to 100 participants.

Google Workspace Business Standard: This option allows you to add up to 150 meeting participants and access recording features. Get up to 2 TB of Google Drive storage per user. This tier costs $12 per user per month. Perfect for growing businesses.

Google Workspace Business Plus: This plan allows up to 500 Google Meet participants, recordings, and attendance tracking. Get up to 5 TB of Drive storage per user and enhanced security controls. This tier is suitable for medium-sized businesses and costs $18 per user per month.

Google Workspace Enterprise: This tier allows up to 1,000 video participants and provides 5 TB of storage per user, recording, noise cancellation, attendance tracking, and in-domain live streaming. This plan unlocks S/MIME encryption and advanced support.

Is there an alternative to Google Groups?

Google Groups works well for group communication and announcements. Suitable for small DIY groups, hobbies, and classrooms. However, it may not be suitable for most businesses as it may not scale to your needs. You can't manage complex tasks in a Google Groups collaborative inbox.

Here are some alternatives to Google Groups.

slack

Slack is a popular internal communication tool among small businesses, startups, and other organizations. Channels can be used to organize conversations. This app includes a workflow builder to automate tasks within your workspace. Integrate with other apps for a seamless experience.

How to edit related Slack messages after you send them Editing Slack messages can fine-tune collaboration and reduce problems. Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is part of the Microsoft 365 product family. Collaboration apps support chats, group conversations, channels, and video conferencing. Teams can integrate with third-party and Microsoft apps.

discourse

Discourse is an open source internet forum for discussion and chat. The app also offers collaboration tools for businesses.

base camp

Basecamp is a collaboration and project management tool that provides an overview of business operations. This app helps you schedule projects and view tasks. It also supports integration with other apps.

Explore old posts in Google Groups

Google Groups lets you collaborate on small projects, manage discussions, host meetings, read archived posts, and more. However, there are many drawbacks. If you're looking for a group management and collaboration tool, try Google Spaces.

