Google to temporarily suspend political ads during South Korean general election





What's the news?

According to a report in the Korea Times, Google has decided to suspend all political advertising in South Korea ahead of the general election scheduled for April. The suspension appears to be an attempt to prevent the spread of misinformation and curb voter bias. Google posted a notice claiming the ban applies to all Google-owned platforms, including YouTube, Google Search and the Google Play Store, the people said.

Why is it important?

South Korea will hold a general election on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, joining a long list of countries to hold major elections in 2024. This year is said to be one of the biggest election years, with many big tech companies paying close attention. About the potential impact of misinformation. However, banning political ads could be a new addition to Google's policies on preventing the spread of misinformation. Google has banned political ads in the past, including one after the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The move comes in the wake of the riot at the U.S. Capitol. In response to the incident, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the internet as a whole needs to come to terms with what information can be spread. There is still work to be done on our side. In response, Google has banned political ads in the Philippines ahead of the 2021 election. The Philippines in particular is known for its history of widespread political misinformation online. In addition to these, Google previously banned political ads before the 2019 Canadian federal election and before the 2020 Singapore election. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether Google will continue to ban political advertising with other countries in 2024. Like India, we headed to elections.

Google's political advertising policy in India

Google's regulations for political advertisers in India require them to undergo an identity verification process and submit a pre-certification certificate issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) or someone authorized by the ECI for each election. I am wanted and willing to run for office and participate in elections if necessary. – Ad disclosures that clearly show who paid for the ad. Additionally, Google also offers the Google Ads Transparency Center, which brings together all election ads in a searchable hub. This gives you insight into who your advertisers are, where they are located, and how much is spent on advertising. To increase advertising transparency. Additionally, he announced that in 2023, Google will require political advertisers to prominently disclose within the content of their ads if they are using AI-generated or synthetic content.

Also read:

