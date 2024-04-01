How Live Team Coaching Can Solve Technician Skills Problems





The tech industry has a skills problem that won't go away in 2024. Live team coaching can be an important part of the solution.

The technology industry's skills gap is somewhat entrenched, and after a tumultuous year, hiring engineers quickly is no longer viable for many companies seeking lower-cost productivity gains and innovation. It's not an option.

With VC funding decreasing in 2023, the team has been slimmed down to make ends meet. Leaders are being asked to do more with what they already have. It is also unaffected by rapid technological change, and the half-life of technical skills is already estimated to be less than 2.5 years. This means that skills gaps are constantly opening up within teams, and competition for software engineers with the right niche skills (for example, deep expertise in AI or data science) is fierce. After all, non-tech companies like retail and finance are now looking for these developers as well. And remote work means local talent is pursued from around the world.

This is a crisis that has the potential to seriously undermine business ambitions. According to his Gartner research in 2023, technology company executives say talent shortages are the biggest barrier to adoption of emerging technologies that enable innovation for 64% (up from 4% in 2020). It turns out that I think it's true. Lack of access to the best technology leads to delays, reduced productivity, and increased errors. and inappropriate product launches.

The tech industry is between a rock and a hard place and something needs to change. By considering how skills are developed internally, startups and scale-ups can begin to overcome the barriers that hold them back.

Coaching can be a shortcut to team success

The technology industry has been obsessed with hiring as a way to improve team capabilities and organizational outcomes. That's no longer a viable option. The sector needs a significant shift to develop its current workforce to be agile, resilient, and able to acquire technology expertise quickly and easily.

This is also important for software developers. When a developer chooses a job, learning and growth is her second priority over compensation. Historically, this need has been partially met by providing people with access to resources such as books, videos, lunch, and learning. This type of perk has become the norm and is just a perk. Few leaders have invested in meaningful learning and true growth of existing developer capabilities towards their strategic goals. What would it be like? Deploy technology through learning, not hiring, to increase capabilities and improve outcomes.

Live team coaching unlocks the potential of your company's employees. Focus on the specific needs and goals of your organization and the skill gaps that exist within the individuals within your team. Regular coaching from live experts allows software engineers to build deep understanding and develop new features through problem solving and feedback. More innovative features are built faster with higher quality code and fewer bugs. And the entire team becomes more confident and resilient. Technologies and goals that once seemed out of reach become achievable.

This has clear business benefits. Next-generation technology allows developers to work more productively and innovatively. For example, AI can automate much of the coding and debugging, allowing software engineers to do more advanced work. A new study by GitHub surveyed 90,000 developers and found that a third of developers say AI increases their productivity, and one in four say it increases efficiency. It turns out that we have achieved this.

Targeted learning also helps developers work smarter, eliminate bottlenecks, and streamline workflows. Almost two-thirds (63%) of developers surveyed by GitHub say they spend more than 30 minutes a day looking for answers or solutions to problems, and 53% wait for an answer. Agreed that work is slowing down. Imagine how much more productive they would be if they had access to targeted learning. Then the solution to your problem will be well within your reach.

confidence and resilience

That's what happened with Datamaran. The company creates a software analytics platform that identifies and monitors risks and opportunities in ESG strategies, and has a team of 20 developers and live coaching his 1, with a particular focus on skill development in Python and JavaScript. I've been using it for over a year. .

Datamarans CTO and co-founder Jrme Basdevant says they are already having a big impact. Efficiency has increased significantly, and teams are better able to use more advanced coding patterns and practices in their work. Basdevant says they have become more autonomous because they can now trust them to write the code correctly. Additionally, the team gained a better understanding of estimating complexity, resulting in a more predictable workflow. We were also able to hire people from more diverse backgrounds and use live coaching to improve their on-the-job skills.

always fill in the gaps

In a sense, the industry needs to accept the fact that a skills gap exists with rapidly changing technology. That way, your perfect team's skill set will become a moving target. But if the organization's leadership, not just his CTO but the entire C-suite, finds lasting, ongoing solutions, teams will reach their potential and achieve more. When managers change their mindset and implement long-term, continuous learning built into their daily work, their teams can not only keep moving forward, but accelerate.

