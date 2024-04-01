Renowned cancer doctor and scientist joins Virginia Tech to lead research in Washington, DC | Virginia Tech News





Dr. Hourigan and other Virginia Tech scientists in DC will also work with the institute's cancer research team in Roanoke and computer science and engineering at Virginia Tech's new Innovation Campus in Alexandria, Friedlander. We also look forward to the innovations and insights that will come from collaborating with our colleagues. Said.

The research will involve a diverse team of experts and national and international collaborations.

We have the opportunity to build a new cancer research center from the ground up, focused on assembling a talented and motivated team working in innovative new ways to reduce the burden of cancer suffering in the United States. Hourigan said. It is clear that we are not doing enough for people battling cancer, and this is an opportunity to come up with new ways to do better.

Hourigan's addition accelerates efforts at Washington, D.C. university The newly renovated research facility on the site of the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center at the Children's National Research and Innovation Campus will house cancer researchers from the Fralin Institute for Biomedical Research and researchers at the National Children's Hospital Genetic Medicine Research Center and Rare Disease Research Institute, where the research team is already housed.

Accurate answers to difficult questions

Hourigans' research focuses on a high-risk type of blood cancer called acute myeloid leukemia, which affects about 20,000 Americans each year. He examines why some people survive cancer, while others ultimately die, even though they initially appear to have the same response to treatment. .

Anyone newly diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment will have obvious questions. “So what about me?'' I want to know what are my chances of actually surviving and not needing additional or different treatments? Hourigan said. For oncologists, these are difficult questions to answer. You have a lot of empathy for the person in front of you and hope that we can provide better, more personalized answers. We believe that better diagnostic tools that enable a precision medicine approach will help doctors and patients understand exactly where they are and what is best to do next. There is a strong focus on this idea.

In addition to his role as director at the institute, Mr. Horrigan will become a professor of internal medicine at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Mr. Hourigan received his medical degree and research doctorate from the University of Oxford and completed his residency and fellowship training in oncology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where he subsequently served as a practicing physician and faculty member in the acute leukemia practice. He is board certified in hematology and medical oncology.

Prior to joining Virginia Tech, Mr. Hourigan served as a senior investigator, co-director of the Myeloid Malignancies Program, and chief of the Myeloid Malignancies Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health.

He received the President's Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, the National Institutes of Health Director's Challenge Innovation Award, and was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He is a Fellow of both the American College of Physicians and the Royal College of Physicians.

He is looking forward to his future work.

