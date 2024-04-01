



SAN FRANCISCO Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin loved pranks so much so that shortly after founding the company more than a quarter of a century ago, they began rolling out wacky ideas every April Fool's Day. One year, Google posted a job opening for a Copernicus research center on the moon. The company has announced plans to introduce a scratch-and-sniff feature to its search engine for another year.

The jokes were so consistently over-the-top that people learned to laugh at it as yet another example of Google's pranks. That's why Page and Brin decided to do something on April Fool's Day that no one could have done 20 years ago.

Google co-founders Sergey Brin (left) and Larry Page pose at their headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., on January 15, 2004. Page and Brin announced Gmail on April Fool's Day 20 years ago. did. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

That's Gmail, a free service that boasts 1 gigabyte of storage per account, an amount that sounds almost mundane in the age of 1 terabyte iPhones. However, email capacity at the time was enough to store approximately 13,500 emails before running out of space, compared to just 30 to 300 for the major webmail services of the time operated by Yahoo and Microsoft. It seemed like I could only save 60 emails. This means a 250-500x increase in email storage space.

In addition to the storage breakthrough, Gmail also features Google's search technology, making it easier for users to retrieve information from old emails, photos, and other personal information stored on the service. . Also, series of communications on the same topic are automatically threaded, so they all flow together as if they were one conversation.

“The original pitch we put together was around the three S's: storage, search, and speed,” said Marissa Mayer, a former Google executive. Marissa Mayer helped design Gmail and other Yahoo products until he later became CEO of Yahoo.

It was such a shocking concept that shortly after the Associated Press published a story about Gmail late on the afternoon of April Fool's Day in 2004, readers called and emailed the news agency to inform them that they had been fooled by Google pranksters. I started informing you.

Paul Buchheit, the former Google engineer who developed Gmail, works at the company's offices in Mountain View, California, on December 10, 1999. Buchheit was his 23rd employee hired by Google, which currently employs more than 180,000 people. (April Buchheit, via AP)

That was part of the appeal of making a product so authentic and incredible. Former Google engineer Paul Buchheit recalled his efforts to build Gmail in his recent AP interview.

It took three years to quote running gags from the Dilbert cartoons as part of a project called “Caribou.” “There's something kind of ridiculous about the name Caribou that made me laugh,” said Buchheit, who was hired as the 23rd employee at the company, which now employs more than 180,000 people.

The Associated Press knew Google wasn't kidding about Gmail. That's because an Associated Press reporter was suddenly asked to come from San Francisco to the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, to see something that was worth the trip.

After arriving at the developing corporate campus that would soon become known as the Googleplex, an Associated Press reporter was ushered into a small office where Mr. Page sat at his laptop, a mischievous grin on his face. .

Former Google executive Marissa Mayer poses for a photo in Menlo Park, California, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Mayer later helped design Gmail and other Yahoo products before becoming CEO of Yahoo. (AP Photo/Mike Liedke)

Page, then only 31, showed off Gmail's sleek inbox design and demonstrated how fast Gmail ran inside Microsoft's now-defunct Explorer web browser. And he pointed out that Gmail has so much storage space and is so easily searchable that he doesn't need a delete button in his main control window. I think people will really like this, Page predicted.

As with so many things, Page was right. Gmail currently has an estimated 1.8 billion active accounts, each offering 15 gigabytes of free storage bundled with Google Photos and Google Drive. That's 15 times the storage that Gmail originally offered, but as Google hopes, it's still not enough for many users who rarely feel the need to delete their accounts.

As emails, photos, and other content are stored digitally, Google, Apple, and other companies now make money by selling additional storage capacity in their data centers. (Google charges from $30 per year for 200 gigabytes of storage to $250 per year for 5 terabytes of storage). Gmail's existence is also the reason why other free email services and the internal email accounts that employees use for work offer far more storage than he expected 20 years ago.

Buchheit said he was trying to change people's mindsets because people had been working with this model of storage starvation for so long that deletion had become the default action.

While Gmail was the first building block to expand Google's Internet empire beyond its still-dominant search engine, it was a game-changer in several other ways.

After Gmail came Google Maps and Google Docs, with their word processing and spreadsheet applications. Later, the video site YouTube was acquired, followed by the introduction of the Chrome browser and the Android operating system that powers most smartphones around the world. With Gmail clearly stating its intention to scan email content to better understand users' interests, Google is also making sure that digital surveillance is part of its expanding ambitions to sell more advertising. There was little doubt that it would become a division.

Although Gmail quickly gained traction, it had a limited start because Google only had enough computing power to support a small number of users.

When we started, there were only 300 machines, and they were really old machines, and no one wanted them, Buchheit said with a laugh. We only had enough capacity for 10,000 users, which is a bit unreasonable.

But that scarcity created an atmosphere of exclusivity around Gmail, sparking a frenzy of demand for that elusive invitation to sign up. At one point, invitations to open a Gmail account were being sold on eBay for $250 each. It becomes like a social currency, where people go, “Hey, I got a Gmail invite, do you want it?” Buchheit said.

Signing up for Gmail became easier and easier as Google's massive network of datacenters came online, but the company didn't release all of them until 2007, when it opened the floodgates to the world as a Valentine's Day gift. I didn't start accepting users into my email service.

A few weeks later, on April Fool's Day 2007, Google announced a new feature called Gmail Paper. This will allow users to print their archives of emails Google uses 94% of organic soy protein from consumers and send it over the Internet. postal service. Google was really joking back then.

