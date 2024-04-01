TCL founder Lee Dong-sheng says the US is promoting deglobalization





Armed conflict, new protectionist regulations, and deteriorating international relations are disrupting the movement of goods, services, and people across borders.

However, Dongsheng Li, founder and CEO of TCL Technologies, gave his own explanation of deglobalization at the Fortune Innovation Forum on Wednesday. He believes it is driven by US policy.

When we talk about deglobalization, we're talking about the deglobalization of technology, primarily represented by the United States, Lee said in a conversation with Fortune China executive editor Maiwen Chan in Hong Kong. Told. (The conversation was in Chinese, with simultaneous translation into English.)

The Biden administration's new rules target China's strategic technology development capabilities. The United States has blocked the sale of advanced chips and chip-making equipment to Chinese companies and banned foreign investment in areas such as AI and quantum computing.

The United States also prohibits electric vehicles with parts manufactured in countries of concern, including China, from receiving tax breaks under the Inflation Control Act. More recently, the Biden administration has argued that Chinese EVs could pose a national security threat due to concerns that the vehicles could send data back to China.

Li said on Wednesday that the United States is restricting China's technological development with such measures.

Although Li criticized U.S. policy towards China, he accepted some of the more general criticisms of global economic integration. He said it should be acknowledged that the benefits of globalization have not been distributed equitably to all countries.

TCL's global expansion

TCL is a leading Chinese electronics conglomerate, founded in 1981 by Mr. Li in the southern Chinese city of Huizhou. The company is probably best known worldwide for its inexpensive televisions. It is the world's second largest TV manufacturer after Samsung Electronics. But the company also makes smartphones and home appliances, and has invested heavily in semiconductor and solar panel production.

As Fortune magazine wrote in 2004, TCL was one of the first Chinese state-owned enterprises with less than 50% government ownership. The company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1999.

In Hong Kong on Wednesday, Lee recalled the company's journey to global fame.

When it first visited CES in Las Vegas in the 1990s, TCL only had a small 9 square meter booth in a pavilion run by the Hong Kong Trade Development Board. Lee said TCL's booth at the show has since expanded to 1,700 square meters, the same area as Samsung's show.

However, TCL's path to global growth was not always smooth.

In the early 2000s, TCL made a splash on the world stage by forming two major joint ventures with European companies. In 2003, TCL formed a joint venture to combine its own TV manufacturing operations with that of French manufacturer Thomson, making it the largest TV manufacturer in the world at the time. The following year, TCL attempted to manufacture mobile phones in another joint venture with French telecommunications company Alcatel.

Neither venture was successful. By 2006, both joint ventures suffered mounting losses and collapsed. (One reason the TCL-Thomson deal fell apart? The French company continued to make large cathode ray tube televisions, even though the world was moving to flat-panel displays.)

On Wednesday, Lee recalled pushing for the joint venture to give TCL a foothold in international markets. At that time, he said, the company was the best in color television and mobile phones in China, but had no presence in the international market.

However, joint ventures were a huge burden for Chinese companies that were not used to dealing with international issues. Suddenly we were a global company. I have to take care of a lot of American and European employees, which he wasn't able to do at the time, Lee said.

Today, TCL operates in 160 countries and 32 manufacturing locations worldwide. Li suggested Wednesday that the company's global supply chain could help protect against rising protectionism around the world.

In the most extreme case, if all products were manufactured in the United States, U.S. protectionist policies would no longer be effective. This is what he thought.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/asia/2024/04/01/tcl-founder-ceo-dongsheng-li-deglobalization-us-tech-restrictions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos