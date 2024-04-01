Google Gmail: A look back at Gmail 20 years later — Google's best April Fool's jokes





Exactly 20 years ago, on April 1, 2004, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin gave the world a unique April Fool's surprise: Gmail.

But it turned out to be more than just a joke or a surprise.

Today, Gmail Used by millions of people and businesses. Well-known for sending emails and interacting with other users as a means of communication, thanks to add-on features such as G-chat and G-meet as part of the integrated Workspace ecosystem Now it looks like this. ETtech looks back on his 20 years – a long journey.

What was Gmail like back then?

Gmail started as a free service boasting 1 GB of storage per account. This may sound trivial now, but at the time it was nothing short of a huge amount of email space, enough to store about 13,500 emails before running out of space. In comparison, Yahoo and Microsoft were major players at the time. Find a story that interests you. What more did it offer its early users? In addition to a huge leap forward in storage, Gmail also features Google's search technology, allowing users to find old emails, photos, or other files stored on You can quickly get a little information from your personal information. service. Also, series of communications on the same topic are automatically threaded, so they all flow together as if they were one conversation.

Where does Gmail stand now?

This is the most used email tool around the world. Gmail currently has an estimated 1.8 billion active accounts, with each account offering 15 gigabytes of free storage bundled with Google Photos and Google Drive, AP reports. Once that storage is used up, Google charges from $30 per year for 200 gigabytes of storage to $250 per year for 5 terabytes of storage.

How is Gmail a game-changer for tech giant Google?

While Gmail was the first building block to expand Google's Internet empire beyond its still-dominant search engine, it was a game-changer in several other ways.

Gmail was followed by Google Maps and Google Docs, both word processing and spreadsheet applications. Later, the video site YouTube was acquired, followed by the introduction of the Chrome browser and the Android operating system that powers most smartphones around the world.

What is Gmail doing in the age of AI?

From 1 GB of storage to being able to perform tasks with just a command with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), Gmail has come a long way.

Users can use the AI-powered “Help me write” feature to draft entire emails based on simple prompts. Currently available as part of the Workspace Labs program, users can sign up online and express their interest in participating.

Additionally, there is a smart reply feature that allows users to generate up to three responses to emails they receive. With two clicks or taps, users can select and submit their answers. Smart Reply uses advanced machine learning technologies, such as deep neural networks, to identify the right set of potential responses from a large set of diverse and nuanced responses.

There is also something called a summary card. How does it work? Summary card technology uses heuristics and machine learning algorithms to automatically search incoming emails for specific data to understand the type of message and the most important content within the message. To do. This feature displays an information card with the most important details at the top of your message, without having to scroll through all the information.

